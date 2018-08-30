Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Bra In White Crop Top

Kourtney Kardashian has returned to L.A. from her recent vacation in Cabo, and she is continuing to show off her toned tummy. Although she is no longer sporting her sexy bikini looks, the oldest Kardashian sister is still showing off her flat tummy by wearing a crop top.

According to an August 30 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday night to attend a church service. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her toned tummy in a long-sleeved, white, button-up crop top and light gray dress pants.

Kourtney had the cuffs of her shirt rolled up, as she carried a black purse over her shoulder. The reality star’s dark locks were parted down the middle and worn straight as she finished off the look by wearing clear Yeezy heels. The ensemble could be described as business casual with a bit of a Kardashian twist.

Paparazzi caught Kourtney Kardashian tousling her shoulder-length hair as her crop top rode up to flash her black bra to the world. Kardashian’s makeup was also on point, as she opted for a more natural look, not overdoing any pops of color.

The mother of three headed to church with her close gal pal, Larsen Pippen, during the outing, but they weren’t the only two celebrities there. Kourtney’s rumored former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, was also in attendance at the church service with his new fiancée, Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber and Baldwin stunned fans when they got engaged in early July after just a few weeks of dating. As many fans may remember, after Kardashian’s split with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, she was briefly linked to the pop star. The pair was spotted out together multiple times, per Hollywood Life, and in December of 2015, Kourtney was photographed leaving Justin’s hotel at 4 a.m.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin allegedly believes that Kourtney Kardashian may be a threat to her relationship with Justin Bieber now that she is single again. Sources tell Radar Online that Hailey is keeping her eye on Kourt now because of the connection she once shared with Justin.

“Things between Justin and Kourtney were more serious than most people realized. Their physical compatibility was off the charts, and they even started to bond about religion. Justin was hugely attracted to Kourtney, and she was really smitten by him. They had a lot of fun together,” a source revealed.