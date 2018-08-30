EA Donates $1 Million To Victims Of Jacksonville Shooting

EA is the manufacturer of Madden NFL 19, the video game that was being played at the tournament where the shooting took place.

EA (Electronic Arts) is donating $1 million to the victims of the Jacksonville shooting, Business Insider is reporting. EA is the manufacturer of Madden NFL 19, the video game that was being played at the tournament that was the site of the shooting.

Two competitors, Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, were killed in the Sunday shooting, and an additional 10 others were injured. The alleged gunman, David Katz, then turned his gun on himself.

In a statement, EA said that it will be donating $1 million to the families of Robertson and Clayton, as well as to all those who were affected by the mass shooting.

“First, we’re making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of last Sunday’s events. We’re also working to set up a fund where others can contribute alongside our donation. Contributions will go to the victims, including the families of Taylor Robertson, Elijah Clayton, and all those who were affected.”

The manufacturer promised to reveal details about the second fund some time later. It is not clear, as of this writing, how the money from EA’s million-dollar donation, or the secondary fund, will be distributed.

Further, EA promised to honor the gaming community, which it says has “come together” in light of the tragedy, with a “Jacksonville Tribute Livestream” on September 6. Details of that Livestream event have not been made public, as of this writing, and EA promises to reveal details “shortly.”

Meanwhile, according to Variety, EA has canceled its remaining gaming tournaments until further notice, while it undergoes an internal review of its safety protocols for competitors and spectators. The distributor also plans to work with hosting venues to come up with consistent safety plans across all tournament sites.

Here’s Elijah Clayton (22) and and Taylor Robertson (27) who were executed playing a video game today in #Jacksonville. They were gunned down playing Madden 19 by another player who was upset about losing. A video game contest. This is what America has come to. pic.twitter.com/XB2c1B909z — Amy Osteryoung (@lilacaeo) August 27, 2018

Taylor “SpotMePlzzz” Robertson, 27, was a star football player at his West Virginia high school, who had made something of a career playing the video game version of his favorite sport, according to CNN. Throughout his gaming career, he had won $80,000 in tournaments. It’s unclear how much money he made in sponsorships.

Friend Andrew Evans told local media that he looked up to his older mentor.

“He’s invincible. Things like this don’t happen to people like that.”

Eli “trueboy” Clayton, 22, was also a high school football player, from Calabasas, California. His former high school principal, CJ Foss, described him as “kind-hearted.”

“He was a contributing member of our campus.”

Meanwhile, according to WJXT-TV (Jacksonville), the Fire Marshall has closed Chicago Pizza, the site of the tournament, due to code violations.