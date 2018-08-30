Watch New England Patriots Vs. New York Giants Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 4, Start Time, Watch Online

The New England Patriots and New York Giants meet in the NFL preseason finale for the 14th straight year, in a game that will determine the fate of numerous 'on the bubble' players.

The New England Patriots face their most frequent preseason opponent, the New York Giants in the NFL preseason finale for the 14th consecutive year, as Patriots.com notes, and 27th time overall in the preseason, in a game that could determine the fate of several players who find themselves striving to make the final cut for the rosters of both teams, as the game will live stream from MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

“We evaluate everything, but if there’s a rising trend, that carries a lot of weight,” Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick told The Boston Herald. “So, this is the last opportunity. If guys that have been improving the last couple weeks can add onto that, it will absolutely help them. It could help them a lot.”

Among the players “on the bubble” for the Patriots, according to USA Today, would be 31-year-old cornerback Jason McCourty, who was traded to the Patriots from the Cleveland Browns over the offseason. In New England, McCourty was reunited with his twin brother, two-time Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty.

But that reunion may turn out to be a short-lived one. McCourty has fallen behind Eric Rowe in the race for New England’s second cornerback spot, according to The Herald, and Belichick has several players to choose from for the position. If McCourty sees playing time against the Giants Thursday, it likely means that Belichick is not committed to keeping him on the team.

Cornerback Jason McCourty (l) could have a short-lived reunion with twin-brother Devin (r) in New England. Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 30.

For the Giants, defensive end Romeo Okwara will see action in a final audition to win the favor of new coach Pat Shurmur. According to an evaluation by Forbes, the 23-year-old, third-year edge rusher “has a golden opportunity against the Patriots to seal the deal on a roster spot if he can muster a strong performance.”

Third-year wide receiver Roger Lewis will also get his last chance on Thursday to remain in the Giants’ plans for the 2018 season, after a 2017 in which he turned 36 receptions out of 72 targets into 416 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

