The Rock Poses With A Friendly ‘Anaconda’ On The Set Of ‘Disney’s Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an unlikely “friend on the set of his upcoming movie Jungle Cruise. The actor and wrestling legend posted a photo of himself holding an anaconda in a new post on his Instagram page. The Rock is all smiles but his co-star, Jack Whitehall, looks petrified.

“On set of our DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE and I made friends with a big ‘ol hungry Anaconda,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “While my brave co-star and good buddy @jackwhitehall did his best to smile thru his fear of snakes.”

As Wild Republic reports, the anaconda is one of the largest snake species in the world. Its length can exceed 25 feet and it can weigh up to 550 pounds. Although they look intimidating, anacondas tend to slither away from danger and primarily hunt in the water.

Johnson didn’t indicate where/when his snake buddy will be making a cameo in the film. Chances are he/she is probably one of the “extras” in the background.

Jungle Cruise is based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name. According to the plot synopsis, his character, Skipper, is hired by a scientist (played by Emily Blunt) to go on a search for a tree that holds magical healing powers. But there are “bad guys” on the hunt for the tree, too, which should set the stage for some jaw-dropping adventure.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, The Rock recently revealed how huge the Jungle Cruise set is in an aerial video he tweeted by Walt Disney Studios.

“This movie has been years in the making and I’m so honored to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys,” he says in the clip. “Walt, this one is for you, buddy.”

The tweet also says that that the Jungle Cruise set is one of the most “massive” ever constructed from scratch.

“*watch ’til the end and see one of the most awe inspiring & massive sets ever built from scratch.

Walt Disney, this one’s for you buddy! ????????????" (via @TheRock) pic.twitter.com/1eEf7fYRiW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 9, 2018

Children from the Make A Wish Foundation got to visit the set and meet Johnson in full Jungle Cruise costume yesterday. In the caption under the photos, he revealed that he has been granting wishes for the foundation for the last 18 years and that, for him, this is the “best part of fame.”

“Happy tears from the parents and more importantly, happy smiles from the kid. This is my 18th year of granting wishes of teens and little kids who’s (sic) wish is to meet this big, brown, bald, tattooed, lucky SOB…” he wrote. “These strong kids and their families have had a hard, tough road. Nothing like makin’ em smile and feel GREAT.”

Jungle Cruise is set to be released on October 11, 2019.