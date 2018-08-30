Hilary Duff Claps Back After Being Called ‘Disgusting’ For Kissing Her Son On The Lips

Hilary's hitting back at the haters who mom-shamed her for kissing her son.

Pregnant actress and singer Hilary Duff is hitting back after being called “disgusting” for sharing a photo of herself kissing her then 3-year-old son on the lips. In a new interview with In Style, the star opened up about the trolls who slammed her after she shared a photo of herself planting a kiss on her son Luca’s lips during a trip to Disneyland and caused a firestorm of negative comments.

Reflecting on the nasty comments with the outlet that stemmed from the snap she uploaded three years ago, Hilary, who’s currently expecting her second child – her first with boyfriend Matthew Koma – said, “I’ve seen stuff on the internet a couple years back when we were at Disneyland and I posted a picture of Luca and I kissing on the lips.”

“People were like, ‘That’s disgusting,'” she recalled, before then clapping back at all those who slammed her for sharing a sweet moment with her little boy, who’s now 6-years-old.

“First of all, he was three. Kiss your kids, and anyone who doesn’t like it can hit unfollow,” the former Lizzie McGuire actress hit back. “Not interested in what you have to say.”

Hilary then continued by revealing how she deals with mom guilt and being shamed online for how she shows affection for her firstborn, who she shared with former husband Mike Comrie.

“The only thing that matters is you and your family and whatever choices you’re making, and how that choice feels for your family,” Duff explained.

“People just have all these crazy judgments,” Hilary then continued of taking care of her son the way she wants to without being too tuned in to other people’s opinions about her parenting style.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She noted that her best advice when it comes to dealing with the haters is “to not listen” to what others have to say and instead explained that she chooses to “laugh it off.”

Duff’s latest comments about motherhood come shortly after Inquisitr reported that the star’s been proudly showing off her growing baby bump ever since confirming that she’s pregnant for the second time earlier this year.

Duff most recently gave fans a sweet glimpse at her growing middle while lifting up her top and urging her little girl to “hurry it on up” as she posed in the mirror at home because she’s so excited to meet her little daughter.

Shortly before that, Inquisitr shared that the “Sparks” singer was proudly revealing her bare baby bump in a bikini during a fun day at the beach with her boyfriend Matthew. The twosome sweetly embraced and the actress placed her hand on her bump as they spent the day together by the ocean ahead of the impending arrival of their baby girl later this year.