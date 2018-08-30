Toronto Sex Doll Brothel Closed Before It Ever Opened For Business

Toronto almost made history with the first sex doll brothel in North America, but due to public opposition, zoning laws, and reportedly some serious concerns regarding how the dolls would be maintained and prepared for their next client. The sex doll brothel was set to open on September 8, in the North York Plaza. Toronto City News reported that there will be no negotiations or challenges to the regulation invoked to shut the business down to try to resurrect the grand-opening taking place. Instead the owner of the building has agreed to cancel the lease and end the agreement as amicably as possible.

The company’s website states that the Aura Dolls brothel will no longer operate out of 4632 Yonge Street effective immediately due to decades-old bylaw. Councilman John Filion reached out to neighbors of the North York Plaza, telling them he met with the city staff to discuss the legalities of whether a sex doll brothel could actually conduct business in the area due to a large number of complaints received ahead of its scheduled opening.

After more in-depth review, the city staff ruled that because the dolls would be used on premises rather than sold and taken offsite for use, the business would have to be categorized as an “adult entertainment parlour,” and therefore be unsuitable in Willowdale where North York Plaza is located. The regulation that was cited to stop the brothel opening came to being around 20 years ago to block sex shops from opening up outside of industrial areas.

In his letter to area residents, Filion laid out what had transpired and under what authority city staff acted to shutter the would be business before it hosted its first client.

“Both the business owner and property owner were advised by city staff that the proposed use is illegal and that, if the business opened, they would be charged. As a result, I am pleased to advise you that city staff were told that the lease has been cancelled.”

Aura Dolls made claims that shutting them down would take away an outlet for sexual predators that may act out violently against women. They also told City News that they did not feel that their business violated any laws and that they were being unfairly targeted as they hold a license from the city to conduct business. Filion retorted that Aura Dolls has no such license with the city, and then sent a warning shot to the owner of North York Plaza that he is aware the plaza is hosting two other illegal businesses, a pot dispensary and an illegal massage parlour, that he hopes will be closed very soon so that he doesn’t have to take action against them as well.

No information has come forward from Aura Dolls concerning a possible new location or grand opening, but all indications from their website and social media point toward them working diligently toward a new plan.