Carrie Underwood Receives Queen Treatment From Husband Mike Fisher During Second Pregnancy

Pregnant Carrie's husband is taking care of his wife as they prepare for baby, reports 'Us Weekly.'

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is reportedly being treated like a Queen by husband Mike Fisher after the couple confirmed earlier this month that they’re expecting their second child together. According to a new report by Us Weekly, the former hockey player is doting on his pregnant wife and has been doing everything he can to make her second pregnancy as easy as he can on her.

“Mike is being the most doting, amazing husband while Carrie pregnant,” a source revealed to the site this week, noting that the couple – who married in 2010 and are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah – are still making as much time for each other as they can with regular date nights.

“Mike tries to take Carrie out once or twice a week for date night in Nashville,” said the source.

As Inquisitr reported, Fisher showed off one of the couple’s recent date nights with a cute snap on Instagram earlier this week, as he gave fans a glimpse at himself and Underwood out and about while describing her as being his “better half” in the caption.

Carrie had her baby bump covered and her hair tied up in a bun on her head in the photo, which Mike captioned, “Date night with my better half!!”

Date night with my better half!!

But when they’re not heading out for a fun date night together, Us Weekly claimed that Mike is doing all he can for his pregnant wife at home and preparing for their new arrival.

“[He is] reading a bunch of parenting books, rubbing Carrie’s feet and is making sure she is happy and comfortable at all times,” said the outlet’s source.

Underwood and Fisher haven’t yet confirmed the due date of their second baby, though Inquisitr shared that the country superstar was showing off her growing baby bump over the weekend as she made a surprise appearance at a Keith Urban concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Carrie surprised concert goers at the music city venue as she stepped out to perform her and Keith’s 2017 duet “The Fighter” and was even filmed by a fan smiling from ear to ear as she patted and rubbed her growing middle on stage.

Underwood’s been pretty open about her second pregnancy so far, telling Tennessean earlier this month that she’s convinced her 3-year-old son is going to make a great big brother when his little brother or sister gets here.

“I think he’ll be a really good big brother,” the “Cry Pretty” singer confessed of her 3-year-old, adding that she knows he’ll “be helpful” when the new baby arrives.

Inquisitr reported that Underwood also got candid about the way she told her son she was pregnant, revealing his pretty hilarious and awkward reaction.