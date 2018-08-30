Rapper Cardi B wants no less than $300K and it has to be on her terms with no discounts.

Since recently giving birth, Cardi B isn’t ready to come back to work for less than $300,000. Otherwise, it just isn’t worth leaving her child. She has said it also must be on her terms and with no discounts. It doesn’t seem like she is having any problems finding work, as TMZ reports that she has been getting offers as high as $500,000.

Cardi also has a few other demands. Not only does she want plenty of money for her work, but the location has to be perfect as well. The new mother doesn’t want to be too far away from home. She just gave birth to a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus and like many first time mothers, she isn’t comfortable being away from her baby for too long. And doctors told her there is no way it would be safe for the small child to join her on the tour bus or fly.

According to KTBS, she hasn’t been a mother for long. She and her husband, Offset, only became parents about seven weeks ago.

She is certainly popular enough to demand this kind of money. At Coachella, the 25-year-old rapper made $100,000 while she was still pregnant and she’s received several offers recently but sources say it’s unclear whether she’ll take any of them.

Cardi B fans look forward to her return to the stage, especially since she had to leave Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” tour, which will kick off in September. The rapper said she needed to recover mentally and physically and that she didn’t feel that her body was ready to do choreography every night so soon after giving birth.

Cardi said, “I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

However, despite not wanting to go on tour, she has wasted no time getting back to work to make money for herself and her baby, as long as the money and conditions are right.

According to KTBS, a Cardi B fan commented on Cardi’s commitment to her child saying, “Nothing puts in perspective how much women give up being pregnant and having a baby more than the fact that Cardi B had to cancel a world tour with the biggest pop artist in the world right now and Offset is still on tour like nothing happened.”

But Cardi replied to this comment saying, “Just cause I’m not on your doesnt mean I’m working ;)I’m working harder then ever and you will see soon! [sic].”