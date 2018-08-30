Enrique Iglesias Shares The Sweetest Video Of His 8-Month-Old Twins Laughing Hysterically

Enrique's baby twins laughed uncontrollably in an impossibly cute video.

Enrique Iglesias shared the most adorable video of his 8-month-old twins laughing hysterically as he ran from side to side in front of them. Per Entertainment Tonight, the singer shared the impossibly sweet clip on his official Instagram page on August 30 which showed little Lucy and Nicholas unable to contain their excitement as their dad ran around for their entertainment.

Enrique’s twins with his longtime partner, tennis superstar Anna Kournikova, giggled together in their double stroller in the new video, identically moving their heads as they laughed at the “Hero” singer dashing around their garden.

Iglesias then joked in the caption of his latest upload that his twin babies were a “tough audience to entertain” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Fans clearly loved the sweet glimpse into Enrique’s life at home with his and Anna’s two children, as the comments section of his latest Instagram upload was flooded with sweet remarks from his more than 13 million followers on the social media site.

“Perfect Enrique really perfect!” one fan commented on the sweet video, with a thumbs up, red heart, and red rose emoji. Another then wrote after seeing the musician’s twin’s hysterical laughter, “Amazing dad. Don’t change anything.”

Tough audience to entertain ???????? A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Aug 29, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

“I’ve seen it a million times over and over again. I’m in love. I really am,” wrote a third.

The clip has already been viewed more than 474,000 times in the first 13 hours since Iglesias opted to share it with his millions of followers.

Though both Enrique and Anna are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, children, and private life, the singer opened up about becoming a dad while on stage in March just a few months after the birth of his babies.

Al Bello / Getty Images

“I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you, two things: Love my babies! I love them so much” Enrique told the crowd while performing in Budapest, per E! News.

“Actually, three things: I love my girl, and I super f**king love you guys for being here tonight!” he then added, seemingly referring to Kournikova who he first started dating in 2001.

Shortly before that, the new dad shared a sweet video on his Instagram page on March 4 which showed Iglesias planting kisses on his baby girl, who he called his “sunshine” in the caption.

can't get enough of my sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:04am PST

“Can’t get enough of my sunshine,” he wrote alongside the video.

Inquisitr reported that Kournikova also shared a sweet glimpse at their bundles of joy earlier this summer during the World Cup.

TMZ confirmed the birth of the babies late last year, reporting that Enrique and Anna’s twins are named Nicholas and Lucy and were born on December 16, 2017.