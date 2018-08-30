Cindy McCain’s Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Husband John McCain At Arizona Funeral

Cindy McCain paid a heartbreaking tribute to her husband, the late Arizona state Senator John McCain during his private service at the Arizona Capitol on August 29.

McCain’s wife of 38 years walked up to the flag-draped casket holding her husband’s body Wednesday at the Arizona Capitol and patted it, then leaned over and kissed it, according to NBC news.

The private moment was caught on camera.

McCain’s children then filed past the casket, including The View co-host Meghan McCain, who broke down and wept.

The service at the Arizona Capitol was the first appearance of McCain’s family members since the senator died Saturday, August 25 of brain cancer.

NBC News reported that during the service, Gov. Doug Ducey stated that McCain was not only a major figure in the history of Arizona but the state’s “favorite adopted son.”

The service was held on what would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday.

Today on TODAY: Inside the emotional first farewell to Sen. John McCain as tributes to his life and legacy continue in Washington D.C. today. pic.twitter.com/N1yhlxiyiG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 30, 2018

“Imagining an Arizona without John McCain is like picturing Arizona without the Grand Canyon,” Ducey said, per the NBC News report.

Sen. Jeff Flake offered the benediction at the service.

Arizona National Guard members carried the casket into the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain lay in state.

NBC News reported that on Thursday morning, a procession will make its way through Phoenix toward a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

The news outlet stated that McCain’s memorial service will include tributes, readings, and musical performances.

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden will also pay tribute to McCain.

McCain personally asked Biden to deliver a eulogy during their final meeting together. https://t.co/2pSLQSzLxT — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 30, 2018

People Magazine reported that while planning his funeral, Sen. McCain specifically asked that the beloved Irish ballad, “Danny Boy,” be sung during the services.

“It was absolutely one of his favorite songs,” said Carla Eudy, a McCain family friend. “He wanted it sung at his funeral.”

At the recessional “My Way” by Frank Sinatra will be played, according to NBC News.

McCain’s body will then be brought to the U.S. Capitol on Friday, August 31, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. His remains will then be transported to Maryland for a private service at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis on Sunday.

Following the Maryland service, Senator McCain will be buried next to one of his closest friends: fellow Naval Academy classmate Adm. Chuck Larson, according to People.

After her father’s death, Meghan McCain shared her sentiments in a statement on social media.

“In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things,” she wrote. “He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever-present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”