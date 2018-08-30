‘Big Brother 20’ JC Mounduix Caught Fondling Tyler Crispen In His Sleep, Fans Demand His Removal From The Game

The controversial 'BB20' houseguest has repeatedly displayed bad behavior, and fans are calling on CBS to evict him now.

Big Brother star JC Mounduix is turning out to be one of the most controversial contestants ever cast on the CBS reality show. The openly gay, Cuban-born dancer has repeatedly displayed questionable behavior on the CBS live feeds, but this time he may have gone too far.

Big Brother fans are outraged after Mounduix was caught on camera fondling fellow houseguest Tyler Crispen in his sleep. Mounduix was seen caressing Crispen’s face and chest, and he even kissed his armpit all while the Big Brother fan favorite snoozed. Fans saw the inappropriate touching play out on the CBS live feed, as well as Crispen’s anger the next morning when he vented to his alliance member Kaycee Clark, telling her that he doesn’t want JC in his bed anymore.

“I’m sleeping alone tonight — JC is not sleeping with me,” Crispen told Clark, explaining that Mounduix leaves him no space on the bed and gives off way too much body heat.

Clark also asked Crispen, who is currently in a showmance with fellow Level Six member Angela Rummans, if JC has been touching him while they are in bed.

You can see JC Mounduix touching Tyler Crispen in his sleep as well as Crispen’s reaction the next morning in the CBS live feed clips below.

Looks like JC had a busy night with Tyler. Too bad Tyler won't remember any of it when he wakes up. ????????????????????#BB20 pic.twitter.com/QmtSUQRnYK — ???????? ???????????????????????? (@BB_Pissed) August 29, 2018

A Receipt: Tyler tells Kaycee that he DOES NOT want JC to sleep with him. #BB20 pic.twitter.com/FIGx4vmXEx — ???????? ???????????????????????? (@BB_Pissed) August 29, 2018

This is not the first time Mounduix has displayed inappropriate behavior on the CBS reality show, but if fans have their way it could be his last, as you can see by the reaction below.

@CBSBigBrother seriously need to expel JC from the game for his ongoing sexual harassment and assault of HG. You are allowing a toxic and dangerous environment and when something happens you’ll be liable. Help set an example that this is not ok! #bb20 — Sarah Sepolio (@ssepolio) August 30, 2018

@CBS @CBSBigBrother Why are you allowing JC's sexual harassment to continue unpunished? He should be expelled #bb20 — Gal (@the_gal_axy) August 30, 2018

#BB20 #BBAD #kickJC out of the house! JC has gone to far and Big Brother needs to step up and evict HG who are out of control! Enough is enough. #Metoo fans male & female need to roar loudly about this. JC holding Bathroom door open while HG try’s to go to the bathroom disgusting — Nikki (@sterling4nikki) August 30, 2018

Mounduix previously harassed Clark by pretending to “scoop” her vagina with an ice cream scooper. He also asked now-evicted houseguest Rachel Swindler if she is transgender and earlier this season he got caught using the N-word and inappropriately using the phrase #MeToo during heated conversations with fellow houseguests. More recently, JC held the bathroom door open on female contestant Haleigh Broucher.

Big Brother's JC Mounduix is getting called out … again: https://t.co/eIdi11rYWj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 13, 2018

Mounduix has seemingly been disciplined in the past. According to E! News, early in the season, CBS issued a statement regarding this Season 20 houseguests and behaviors that have sparked outrage among live feed viewers. The statement from CBS said the network does not condone such behavior, adding, “those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences.”

As of now, no consequences have been issued, but Big Brother fans are now calling on CBS to remove JC Mounduix from the game, with some saying if the victim of Mounduix’s unwanted attention had been a woman, he would have been booted long ago.

CBS has not commented on JC Mounduix’s latest incident.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.