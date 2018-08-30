Jennifer Lawrence’s Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison

The man who hacked into Jennifer Lawrence’s iCloud account in 2014 and leaked nude photos of her was sentenced to eight months in prison, reports E! News. George Garofano will also spend three additional years on supervised release, as ordered by Connecticut Judge Victor A. Bolden.

Naked and scantily-clad photos of Jennifer Lawrence and several other celebrities, including Kirsten Dunst and Kate Upon, surfaced in 2014. At the time, Lawrence’s rep said that the leaked photos were “a flagrant violation of privacy” and announced that authorities had been contacted, adding that anyone who posted the stolen photos would be prosecuted.

Many other celebrities have been victims of photo hacking and leaking. In 2013, Christopher Chaney received 10 years in prison for leaking nude photos of Scarlet Johansson and Mila Kunis. He had also previously gained access to files from other celebrities, including Jessica Alba, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus, and posted them online.

Lawrence’s Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson experienced a hacking incident of his own in 2013, which he spoke to ET about in 2014.

“We’re people too, man; we just want to live, we want to be normal people. It’s not fair.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Lawrence shared Hutcherson’s feelings when her photos were leaked in 2014, writes E! News.

“Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”

The actress appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair a month after the leak and reportedly told the magazine that she was afraid for her career because of the incident. However, the Red Sparrow and Silver Lining’s Playbook star has continued her upward career trajectory since the leak.

At the time of the hacking, both the FBI and Apple took over the investigation. Apple commented that privacy and security were of the utmost importance and encouraged their users to create stronger passwords. The FBI also commented at the time to NBC News.

“We take user privacy very seriously and are actively investigating this report.”

Before Garofano received his sentence, he begged for a more lenient sentence, claiming that he had already suffered greatly from the scandal, wrote the Inquisitr.