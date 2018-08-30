Texas Woman In Wrist Restraints Seen In Doorbell Video Found Safe, Her Boyfriend Commits Suicide

Police took in tips from across the country about the identity of the woman.

A woman seen in a viral doorbell video looking distressed with restraints on her wrists has reportedly been found safe, and the woman’s boyfriend has taken his own life.

Video of the desperate-looking woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night went viral after police in Texas released the footage in the hope that the woman would be identified. On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that the woman is now safe and with family, saying that she is a “family violence victim,” Click2Houston reported.

The dramatic video captured what appeared to be the woman’s plea for help as she stumbled to the door of a stranger’s home and rang the doorbell between 30 and 40 times.

As Click2Houston noted, neighbors said the woman appeared desperate to find help.

“We were dead asleep in our beds. My husband was woken up by (the) doorbell ring(ing). It rang probably 20 to 30 times,” said one resident who did not give their name.

By the time the residents came to the door, they said the woman had vanished.

Though the video appeared harrowing, police said the woman has now been located and is safe.

Who is this mystery woman? Is she in trouble? A Texas neighborhood is praying for answers after this strange doorbell video goes viral. Retweet this footage. They're trying to figure out her identity. Read more on the bizarre story here -> https://t.co/VS1o2JFUtg. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/68uh86l8AE — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) August 27, 2018

The report noted that the 32-year-old woman had been dating a 49-year-old man, whose family called police to ask them to make a welfare check after he reportedly threatened suicide. They found the man dead inside his home from a single gunshot wound, and reportedly found a suicide note nearby.

Police did not say how the man’s death may be connected to the video of his distressed girlfriend, and did not say if the man was the perpetrator in the “family violence” the woman reportedly suffered.

BREAKING: Mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Montgomery County safe after boyfriend's suicidehttps://t.co/5ery3cq94a — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 29, 2018

Her desperate search for help drew nationwide attention this week, with many news outlets sharing video of the woman ringing doorbells for help. That led to a number of leads, including some who thought that the woman may be 19-year-old Caitlin Denison, who had gone missing in Nevada. Denison’s family said they believed the video showed the teenager, but police in Texas confirmed that she was not the person on the video, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Dallas News reported that the woman is from the Dallas area. The video of the woman was from Montgomery County, which is about 50 miles northwest of Houston.

Police said they will not publicly release the identity of the woman seen in the doorbell video, as she is a domestic violence victim.