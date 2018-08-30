Watch England Vs. India Cricket 4th Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

India will attempt to even its epic Test cricket series against England starting on Thursday, after a comprehensive victory in the third Test,.

After taking the first two contests in their epic, five-Test cricket series against visiting India, England found themselves simply overwhelmed by their guests, suffering a thorough, 203-run defeat, according to ESPN CricInfo, which could have been even greater had India Captain Virat Kohli not declared his side’s second innings at 352 for seven wickets down. Now India tries t even the series, and England will go all-out to win it, in a match scheduled for five days of cricket that will live stream from the Rose Bowl.

England Captain Joe Root has made two changes to his side after the third-Test thumping, in hopes of taking a series-clinching third victory and avoiding a fifth Test that would see the whole series up for grabs. According to Sport 24, spin specialist and all-rounder Moeen Ali will return to the side along with left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran, replacing batsman Olli Pope and pacer Chris Woakes.

Kohli said that he expected the match to turn on the spin bowling of both sides, as quote by CricInfo.

“The last time we played here the spinners came into play in the second innings,” Kolhli said after examining the pitch on Wednesday. “There were big footmarks. The surface is pretty hard. Once it wears out there can be big footmarks and spinners can get a lot [of help] in the second innings. That is how I see the wicket as of now.”

Offspinner and all-rounder Moeen Ali returns to the side for England in the fourth Test. Richard Sellers / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fourth Test, the turning point in the five-match series between England and India, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, August 30, at 16,500-seat Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton, England.

Kohli will reportedly play an unchanged side from the third Test, bit England will also see Jos Buttler return to wicketkeeping while Johnny Bairstow’s finger injury has recovered sufficiently to move into the number four spot in the batting order, per CricInfo.

Watch a preview of the fourth England vs. India Test cricket match in the video below, courtesy of CricBuzz.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the England vs. India fourth Test cricket match of 2018 will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket. To access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the fourth Test should check out Sony Liv.

To watch a live stream of the international Test cricket action in the pivotal match of the five-match England vs. India series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening ODI match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.