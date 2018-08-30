‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jen Comes Clean About Nicole, Kristen Tries To Seduce Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some big shockers in Salem during the Thursday, August 30, episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) attempt to comfort her boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), due to the fact that his mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), is currently fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot by Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) during her wedding to John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

As Jennifer tries to console Eric, her guilt will get the best of her, and she will eventually end up spilling her big secret. Jennifer will tell her boyfriend the full truth about why his former love, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), really left Salem, and jeopardize her engagement to him.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will try to seduce Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). The pair used to be an item, but they ended badly after it was revealed that Kristen had drugged Eric and seduced him in order to complete one of her schemes.

Fans may also remember that Kristen also stole Theresa Donovan’s (Jen Lilley) embryo and carried her child, which was fathered by Brady. The baby boy was born and being raised by Kristen before Brady and Theresa even found out he existed. They eventually got their son back and named him Tate.

Will Kristen get what she wants? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/nvHSSg87Cg — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 29, 2018

Now, Kristen is holding Brady’s current fiance, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), hostage in hopes of getting what she wants, and will try to force Brady to make love to her. However, it is unlikely that Brady will fall for Kristen’s old tricks.

However, Kristen’s plan may be thwarted when Doug and Julie make a shocking discovery at Doug’s Place. When the couple walk into the club they may eventually find Eve, who has been tied up and gagged by Kristen. If the pair can find Eve and Brady they may be able to apprehend Kristen.

Elsewhere in Salem, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will notice that his brother, Brady, has gone missing, and has not been seen following Marlena’s shooting. Paul will go in search of his half-brother, and may possibly be able to stop Brady from making a huge mistake with Kristen.

Days of Our Lives viewers can watch all of the drama go down when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.