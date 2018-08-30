Bethenny Frankel Recalls Intervention With Luann De Lesseps: ‘It Was Time To Face Reality’

While Luann de Lesseps may be out of rehab for the second time, that doesn’t stop people from talking about the events that led up to her going.

Earlier today, the Real Housewives of New York City reunion aired and as usual, the women told all. As fans of the show know, the reunions are previously recorded and at the time of the reunion, de Lesseps was at her second stint in rehab while the special was being filmed.

Bethenny Frankel, who was appointed to tell fans about Luann’s rehab stay in the first place, was incredibly candid with viewers. According to People, Frankel shared that it was not entirely de Lesseps’ decision to enter rehab. Friends of the reality star staged an intervention and many people close to Luann knew that rehab was the right path for her to take.

“It was a very, very emotional and crazy weekend. … It was time to face reality.”

“There’s a lot going on that’s all a part of it. It all got so much larger than life and so much intensity at the same time and it needs to be leveled. She has a journey to go on,” Frankel told host Andy Cohen. “She really wants to be loved. She’s so big so you think she’s so tough. But she’s really like a big baby. I feel for her. It’s sad.”

As the Inquisitr reported back in July, de Lesseps checked herself into rehab for the second time this year. Frankel was the one to speak on her co-star’s behalf, letting fans know that Luann would be entering a treatment facility and was surrounded by a core group of people who have her best interest at heart.

In addition, Bravo, the 53-year-old’s employer, also released a statement on the matter and luckily, they fully stood by Luann and her commitment to get herself the help that she needed, even if it did cause her to miss the reunion which was obviously a work engagement.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy,” the network said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Inquisitr reported that the reality TV star got some good news. She was able to strike a plea deal after her December arrest, meaning that instead of spending time behind bars, the 53-year-old will instead be sentenced to one year of probation as well as 50 hours of community service.

As part of the deal, the Real Housewives of New York City star must also attend at least two AA meetings a week. Additionally, she must attend at least one Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and for the year of probation, she is unable to consume any drugs or alcohol.

Hopefully Luann is back on the right track.