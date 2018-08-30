Miranda Lambert & Evan Felker Split Because He Didn’t ‘Follow Her Rules,’ Per ‘People’

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker have officially split after dating for only six months, and sources are claiming that it is because he couldn’t follow her strict relationship rules.

According to an August 29 report by People Magazine, when Miranda Lambert announced that she was single last week, fans were stunned. The country music singer began dating Evan Felker earlier this year when his band, Turnpike Troubadours, joined her on her tour.

The romance was racked with controversy when it was revealed that Felker had filed for divorce from his wife, Staci Nelson, the same month he and Lambert began touring together. Shockingly enough, Miranda and Evan’s split was revealed just days after his divorce was finalized.

Now, sources tell the outlet that Miranda Lambert ended the relationship with Evan Felker because he could not follow her strict relationship rules for him.

“I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them. He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it,” an insider revealed, leading fans to speculate about what Evan may have done, and it if involved his ex-wife, Staci.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, despite the fact that Evan Felker and Miranda Lambert have split, the singer isn’t about to go running back to his former wife, Staci Nelson.

Sources previously told the magazine that the couple hasn’t even been divorced for two weeks, and that they’re not planning to rekindle their romance.

“There is no reconciliation in the works. They’re not getting back together. They haven’t even been divorced for two weeks,” an insider stated.

Previously, Staci Nelson opened up via social media about her relationship with her former husband, and revealed that her love didn’t go away over the past six months while he was dating Miranda Lambert.

“Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans,” Nelson previously said of her ex-husband. “I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the Turnpike Troubadours,” Nelson continued. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore,” Staci Nelson said.