‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: ABC Ready To Commit To Their Pick, Says Reality Steve

Reality Steve says that ABC seems to have made their choice for their next 'Bachelor' lead, although things could still change

ABC’s The Bachelor will debut a new season in January 2019 and filming is slated to begin within the next few weeks. Fans have been buzzing over the question of which man will be handing out roses and gossip king Reality Steve has said he’s felt confident the network will choose someone from a small list of obvious possibilities. Now he says the network seems to have made their pick and this one will definitely generate a lot of talk.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, Reality Steve’s spoilers for the next Bachelor season have been consistent in saying it seemed truly up in the air in terms of who the next lead would be. He said that he felt sure the lead would be either someone from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season or perhaps former Bachelor Ben Higgins, but Higgins recently revealed that he wouldn’t be exploring the opportunity.

In his latest blog post, Reality Steve said that he had not heard anything definitive as of yet. However, he felt relatively certain that it would be either Jason Tartick or Blake Horstmann, both of whom are from Becca’s season, and his gut said it’d be Tartick.

Colton Underwood has always been in the mix of possibilities, but many people, including Steve, thought that he seemed a less likely possibility. In great part, this was because Colton went from The Bachelorette straight to Bachelor in Paradise, and going on a third franchise show in a row might seem like too much.

However, it seems that after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping this week, ABC decided they perhaps hadn’t had enough of Colton yet. Reality Steve shared via Twitter that he was hearing that the network was going to go with Underwood as the next Bachelor.

The gossip guru pointed out once again that ABC has been known to make last-minute switches, especially in recent seasons. So, while right now the buzz is that they’re ready to commit to Colton as their next Bachelor, it wouldn’t be unheard of for that decision to change even as late as the night before the official announcement.

However, it sounds as if things might be different this time. The buzz is that Colton definitely wants the gig and there doesn’t seem to be any perception that he’s being difficult in negotiations.

The talk in the past two seasons is that this is where things went wrong with both Peter Kraus and Luke Pell. Supposedly they both made things difficult with their demands or expectations, and that’s what prompted ABC to dump them and go with Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the last minute instead.

Reality Steve also notes that for ABC, Colton could seem very much like a second Sean Lowe, the one Bachelor they’ve had who married his final rose recipient. Both Sean and Colton are All-American guys, former football players with a strong character and morals, a commitment to not sleeping around and with no massive skeletons in their closets.

My thoughts are Sean Lowe has been their only successful Bachelor. They must feel Colton is the closest thing they’ll get to Sean. Character, morals, no shady past, etc. Sean 2.0. Here we go. Let the freaking out begin. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 29, 2018

Right after Becca’s Bachelorette finale, TMZ caught up with Colton and asked him about the upcoming Bachelor season. Underwood has been supportive of the idea of Jason getting the gig, as they are close friends. However, he also made it clear he’d be open to considering it.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have revealed that Tia Booth and Colton will end their relationship before the finale takes place. Apparently, as of the reunion filming earlier this week, Underwood remains single, thus available for the Bachelor gig.

Will ABC go with Colton Underwood as the next Bachelor lead as Reality Steve is hearing, or will they switch things up at the last minute once again and choose someone else? The official announcement should come in a matter of days and fans will be anxious to learn more.