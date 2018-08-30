Nicole Kidman Hilariously Shares That Her Daughter Negotiates With Her To Watch Her Hit Show ‘Big Little Lies’

Everyone wants to watch Big Little Lies, even Nicole Kidman’s young daughter!

Yetserday, the actress made an appearance at the “Her Time” exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, where she dished on a number of topics to the press. As fans know, Nicole is the proud mom to three girls — Isabella, who is 25-years-old, 9-year-old Sunday, and 7-year-old Faith. Isaballa was adopted by Kidman and her ex husband, Tom Cruise, while she shares Sunday and Faith with her current husband, Keith Urban.

And though she didn’t mention whether it was Faith or Sunday who has been dying to watch their mom’s hit HBO show, she did tell reporters that one of her children likes to negotiate with her about watching the “adult” show.

“My daughter is always negotiating with me to see Big Little Lies and I’m like, ‘No, no, no. She sees snippets. [That said] it’s really good, I think, for your children to see your work and understand what it is. Then it’s theirs as well, so I talk about it.”

There’s also another project that Nicole is working on that happens to interest her young daughters — the movie Aquaman.

“I have three films coming out, but to my children, Aquaman is the most important film, and the boys at [their] school are interested in me being in Aquaman, which to my daughter is really important right now. I said to her, ‘I hope I’m in it.’ She said, ‘I hope you’re in it. I told everybody,” Kidman joked.

Aside from Aquaman giving her daughter something to cheer about, the actress recently shared a photo of herself with Taylor Swift backstage at her highly touted Reputation tour. In the image, both ladies wear black as they wrap their arms around each other and smile. Though Nicole’s two youngest are not in the image, she does thank Taylor for being so hospitable to her family.

“Thank you @taylorswift for your kindness to my girls and me. Beautiful woman inside and out…and your talent is extraordinary. #reputationstadiumtour,” she wrote.

So far, the image has gained a ton of attention from Kidman’s followers with over 197,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments. Aside from Season 2 of Big Little Lies coming out at some point in 2019, Nicole is expected to appear in three other movies this calendar year including Aquaman, Boy Erased, and The Goldfinch. All three movies are currently in post-production.

And according to IMDb, Nicole also has a few other movies in the works including the Expatriates and Fair and Balances, both of which are in pre-production.