Nick Jonas Joins Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull In ‘UglyDolls’ Movie

‘The UglyDolls remind audiences the importance of acceptance and loving yourself,’ said the entertainer.

The upcoming animated feature film based on the popular UglyDolls line of plush toys has added another famous singer to its voice-over cast — Nick Jonas has signed on to voice the role of a key character. He joins the previously announced Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull in the movie.

UglyDolls, created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, were first introduced in 2001, and the unconventional characters, who all embrace their “ugliness,” soon earned a cult following. In 2006, UglyDolls was named the Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association.

The movie, from STXfilms and directed by Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), will tell the story of Moxy (voiced by Clarkson) and her friends, who all live in Uglyville, as they deal with being different and struggle to be loved even though they are not perfect because it’s what is inside that is most important.

It is not yet known which character Jonas will provide the voice of, but Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat, Target, Wedgehead, and OX are the names of some of the UglyDolls.

“Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he’s also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world,” said Adam Fogelson, STXfilms’ chairman, according to Deadline. “Over the last several years, Nick has proven there’s not much he can’t do, and we’re ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film.”

Mary Altaffer / AP Images

“The UglyDolls remind audiences the importance of acceptance and loving yourself, and as someone who started in this business very young, I understand the significance of using my platform to tell stories that lift others up,” said the 25-year-old entertainer. “I love that I get to work with Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Pitbull was the first celebrity to sign on to the movie. Fogelson said that the “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” rapper had “amazing musical creativity” and a “magnetic personality” when he made the announcement back in March, noted Variety.

Then, in July, it was revealed that Clarkson would voice the main character, Moxy. Fogelson said that she decided to ink a deal with his film company after seeing “character designs, animatics, and set pieces, which she loved,” according to another Variety article.

“The UglyDolls’ universal message celebrating our differences and individuality really resonates with me,” the “Miss Independent” singer said at the time.

Besides voicing one of the doll characters, all three musicians will sing original songs for the film’s soundtrack.

So excited to be a part of @STXEnt’s new animated feature @uglydolls out May 2019 ???????? Can’t wait for you to see it! #UglyDollsMovie pic.twitter.com/aAXTFpoe4N — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 29, 2018

UglyDolls is slated to hit theaters on May 10, 2019. The creatures will be everywhere you turn soon after, with toy company Hasbro serving as a global master licensee, and Atlantic Records releasing the movie’s soundtrack. Additionally, there will be a 26-episode animated television series for kids, from STX Entertainment, that will air on Hulu.