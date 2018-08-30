Camille Kostek Shows Off Curves In Blue Mini Dress And Thigh-High Boots On Instagram

Camille Kostek posted a new photo on Instagram in which she’s strutting her stuff in a light blue mini dress and thigh high boots. She paired the look with simple makeup and hairstyle. Kostek’s blond hair was slicked away from her face and she wore red lipstick.

“Uh oh,” she wrote in the caption. “Caught leaving the club early because I missed my bed too much.”

The photo was well received by her fans, based on the appreciative comments below the photo.

“And If I slick my hair back I look like Dracula no one can replicate #queencamille @camillekostek,” one person wrote. “I am going to call that color “Camille Blue,” another fan commented.

The dress in this recent photo is by Privacy Please for the retail brand, Revolve. On the website, it’s called the Kerria Mini and costs $108. It features spaghetti straps and a ruched detail with a tie on the side. The color is described as “dusty blue.”

Kostek seems to be a fan of the color blue. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former New England Patriots’ cheerleader wore a blue bikini with a tropical print on a vacation in the US Virgin Islands.

“The island of home roots and family,” she wrote in the caption of a video of her on the beach. “An island of endless beauty and friendly people. A place where the dancing never stops and is always encouraged. If you can’t tell, I’m in my happy place.”

The suit in the video is by Moana Bikini and is called the “Cookie Shake” and costs just under $140.

???? A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Aug 23, 2018 at 6:39am PDT

This isn’t the only blue bikini she’s posted on her Instagram. She posted a photo wearing one in a photo on August 2.

Kostek also seems to be a fan of the slicked-back hairstyle which compliments her bone structure and eyes. She has worn the same hairstyle on multiple occasions, including an appearance at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week in July.

The blonde bombshell became a rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model this year. She won her spot thanks to a model search held by the magazine. She has repeatedly used her Instagram captions to speak about the discouragement she faced when she tried to break into the modeling industry because of her height weight and body shape.

But it’s clear that she’s not about to let that stop her anymore and her legion of fans are behind her, cheering her on, photo after photo.