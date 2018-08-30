Does Eating Avocados Help You Lose Weight? A University Is Willing To Pay You $300 To Find Out

Could you eat one avocado a day for $300?

For those people who are following a low carb or keto diet, eating healthy fats like those contained within avocados are part of the guidelines of the diet. But could avocados, in general, help you lose weight? One university is now paying people $300 to eat avocados in order to find out.

“Researchers from Loma Linda University, Penn State, Tufts University and the University of California, Los Angeles will pay you to eat avocados every day for six months,” according to CNN.

That’s right, you could get paid to eat avocados, which is a boon considering how expensive the food item can be at times.

Dubbed “The Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial,” the researchers are looking for 1,000 participants — 250 people for each university involved — who are keen on eating avocados regularly to assist them in their scientific study into whether avocados can help with weight loss.

Previously, a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that by replacing saturated fats with one avocado a day it could help to lower cholesterol. This study will explore this finding as well as expand on it by, “monitoring not just the effects on abdominal fats but the health outcomes related to cardiovascular disease.”

kakuko / Pixabay

The study will have some participants eat one avocado per day while they monitor the outcome. In addition, other participants will eat two avocados per month.

If you are interested in participating in this study, there are some requirements you must meet in order to be eligible. Firstly, you must be 25-years-old or above. In addition, you waist measurements must be at least 35 to 40 inches.

The participants are required to attend regular clinic visits at the corresponding university campuses. In addition, participants in this study must also undergo two abdominal MRI scans and “attend a monthly dietary meeting,” according to CNN.

Oh, and if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning to fall pregnant, this study is not the thing for you as these criteria are prohibited by the study requirements.

The participants will be paid $300 at the completion of the study.

Once the participants have undergone their avocado-eating endeavor, Wake Forest University will collate and “perform the final analysis and deliver the results, Loma Linda University reported.”

As no surprise, the study is funded by the Hass Avocado Board and they are likely hoping the outcome of this study will put their fruit in a favorable light.