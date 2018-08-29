Tracee Ellis Ross Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson With Video Of ‘King Of Pop’ & Mom Diana Ross

The two legends perform together in a video posted on Tracee's Instagram on the late singer's birthday.

Tributes are pouring in all over social media in honor of the 60th birthday of the late “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Michael Jackson’s family members have shared touching dedications to the late star, who passed away in 2009 at 50 years old.

Fans and celebrities have also flooded the internet with their favorite memories of Jackson. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross shared a special moment on her Instagram today, in a post which features a video of Jackson performing and dancing with her mom, the legendary Diana Ross. The clip shows Michael Jackson and Diana Ross performing one of Jackson’s top hits, “Rock with You,” from his 1979 album Off the Wall.

The post exploded with comments and likes from fans of the stars. The video has received over 130,000 views and 42,500 likes in an hour, with more than 1,500 comments. Tracee Ellis Ross shared the post with the simple caption, “MAMA & MICHAEL // @dianaross.”

The video features Michael Jackson and Diana Ross performing in matching white suits, with shirts covered in silver sparkles down the front. At the start of the clip, Jackson is standing on an elevated platform with a white piano, and Ross dances down a flight of white steps to meet him. The performance takes place as the pair are surrounded by fans singing along, dancing, and clapping.

As the two meet on stage, Jackson shows off his signature dance moves. Ross proves her legendary status as a performer, as she joins his dancing without missing a beat. The two then take off their white blazers and reveal matching long sleeve black shirts with sequined panels down the front, and white bow ties.

The comments on the video post range from joy about the performance to sadness about Michael Jackson’s untimely passing. One user commented, “Michael will forever be missed FOREVER.” Another posted, “You know, I could watch this all day and never get tired of absorbing the glamour……Awesome❤❤❤❤.”

Michael Jackson and Diana Ross had a deep friendship that made headlines. Jackson adored Ross, and the two performed together on numerous occasions. At the time of Jackson’s passing, ABC News reported that Ross was named in Jackson’s will as secondary caregiver for his children. One user commented on Tracee’s post, “Mike was a great performer and singing with Diane Ross a beautiful lady that he loved and was crazy about her.”

Tracee Ellis Ross definitely had a charmed upbringing, and Michael Jackson was part of her life through her mother Diana. As one user commented, “That is classic! #Legends.. it must have been dope for you growing up.. being in the presence of such Icons.. not to mention your [own] mom.”

The Black-ish star’s previous post was also dedicated to Jackson, with the photo of him as a young boy lounging poolside. The caption reads, “HAPPY 60TH MICHAEL // miss you always.”