The Sexiest Women Competing In The 2018 U.S. Open Wearing Bikinis On Instagram

The U.S. Open is the final grand slam event of the year, and it always seems to produce some phenomenal matches for fans to watch. In 2018, Sloane Stephens is trying to defend her title in the 138th year of the competition. This year is a bit historic in that it is the last year that there will be 32 seeds to begin the tournament as in 2019, that number will drop to 16. Although Serena Williams had a low ranking this year due to maternity leave, she was included as the No. 17 seed since it wouldn’t be much of an open without her. Her sister, Venus Williams, is the No. 16 seed.

Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep, and Angelique Kerber have won the previous 2018 Grand Slam events, so the competition is expected to be very tight for the top spot. It goes without saying that while the matches are great to watch, what makes them more enjoyable for some people is seeing sexy women at the top of their game. After checking the 32 seeds that entered in the field this year, it was discovered that some of them have awesome Instagram feeds filled with great shots from their matches, as well as some very sexy bikini photos.

Canadian sensation Eugenie Bouchard will be playing her next match on court 17 against M. Vondrousova. Ranked 48th in the world, Bouchard has one title under her belt and is looking good this year cruising to easy victories in the qualifying rounds and then defeating H. Tan in the first match in the round of 128 as posted on U.S. Open scores and schedules. Outside of tennis, Bouchard has modeled for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and is a brand ambassador for Nike and Coca-Cola.

For SI!! Wowwww A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@eugenie_bouchard_) on Feb 19, 2018 at 7:34pm PST

Caroline Wozniacki entered the open as the second seed and will play her next match against L. Tsurenko in the round of 64 at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The Danish pro has spent a fair amount of time ranked as the top singles player in the world, so she is expected to be very difficult to beat this year. She models a bit outside of tennis and professionally endorses several products. Her Instagram feed is full of awesome photos from many of her modeling gigs.

Birthday smiles! #Capri #feeling28 A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jul 11, 2018 at 5:04am PDT

Maria Sharapova is the No. 22 seed with her next match taking place against S. Cirstea at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While Sharapova isn’t quite the dominant force that she once was, she is still a very fierce competitor that can break out and go on a serious winning streak when she is hot. She has been top ranked as a singles player and has won 40 titles not counting doubles play. While she isn’t a favorite to win or reach the semis, she is still someone to watch.

In the face of all the shade being thrown her way for wanting to wear her specially designed bodysuit to help combat a blood-clotting disorder, Serena Williams is the one to watch. Regardless of her ranking or seeding, she is still one of the favorites to win by bookmakers around the world. Her next match will be against C. Witthoft at Arthur Ashe Stadium where she is expected to cruise to a fairly easy victory.

Just because A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Finally, Dominika Cibulkova, the No. 29 seed from Slovakia, will be playing her next match against S. Hsieh on court 11 hoping to advance to one more round. Cibulkova had some trouble in her last match against A. Rus, dropping the first set, but she finished strong to close her out. She should get through this next round, in what is being predicted as a close battle, but after that it is likely her open will be over as the competition gets tighter.

ᴵᵀˢ ˢᵂᴵᴹᴱ ᵀᴵᴹᴱ ???? A post shared by Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:04am PDT

The U.S. Open began play on August 27 and will conclude on September 9. A full schedule of play is available on the U.S. Open website, which is updated regularly to reflect the results of each match.