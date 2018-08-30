‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says She Wants One Of Her Baby Daddies To Father Her Next Child

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently told Dr. Drew Pinsky that she thinks she wants to have one more baby, but her comments about a possible baby daddy is what shocked fans.

According to an August 29 report by In Touch Weekly, a brand new clip from the upcoming Teen Mom 2: Unseen Moments special has been released, and in the video Kailyn Lowry is seen talking about having one more baby in the future.

“What…you need another kid? Dr. Drew asked Kail. “Just one more,” she replied. “Another dad?” Pinsky asked. “F*** no. I’m going to request sperm from one of them,” Lowry stated.

In the clip, Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, is seen sitting next to Kailyn Lowry. “Just have one [baby daddy] over every night,” Babs told Kail, which caused her to burst out in laughter.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn has three sons with three different fathers. Her son, Isaac, was born when she and her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, were together. She later got pregnant with Javi Marroquin’s son, Lincoln, and the two married just days before she gave birth. After her split with Javi, Lowry stunned fans when she announced she was pregnant, eventually admitting that it was from her short-lived fling with friend Chris Lopez.

However, it seems that Kailyn Lowry could have a hard time convincing any of her baby daddies to donate sperm to her so that she could have a fourth child. Jo Rivera is engaged to his girlfriend, Vee Torres, and together they have a daughter. Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin is currently expecting a baby boy with his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. It doesn’t seem likely that either Vee or Lauren would be comfortable with their men fathering another child with their ex.

Meanwhile, Kailyn’s relationship with Chris Lopez does seem to be getting better. Although the couple started off with a very rocky co-parenting relationship, they appear to be trying to work together for the sake of their son, Lux. However, Chris has spoken out multiple times about Kail and her lifestyle, which includes appearing on Teen Mom 2, and he may not want to be any more involved in that by fathering another child with the reality star.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in the past, the Teen Mom 2 star has revealed that Chris Lopez was her first “true love.”

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people. But this is my life. This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” Kailyn Lowry previously shared in a blog post, which could hint that she may ask Chris to be her donor if she decides to have another child.