Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Working On Becoming ‘The Best Version Of Herself’ In Hopes Of Finding Love Again

Selena Gomez may soon be ready to put herself back out there in the dating world, to give herself another chance at finding love. According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Gomez is currently working on becoming “the very best version of herself,” and part of that includes letting go of her first love, Justin Bieber, once and for all.

Selena Gomez, 26, has been doing her best to live her best life since breaking up with Justin Bieber, 24, for good back in March. While her former love getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, a few months after their split might have derailed the “Wolves” singer from being able to properly move on with her life, it seems she has now reached a place where she is finally ready to have a future that doesn’t contain one shred of her ex’s existence.

“Selena has a new plan when it comes to getting over Justin and preparing for a future without him. She is making her self-care the priority, she wants to become the very best version of herself so that she can attract the right life partner. She is focused on letting all her baggage go and is doing more work on herself than ever. She is also making having fun with her friends a big priority,” a source claims.

It’s true that the “Back To You” singer has been spotted hanging out with her friends quite a bit recently. In fact, when news of her former flame’s engagement began circulating in the media, Gomez was too busy to take notice at first, as she was living it up with her friends on a boat tour through New York City.

Aside from spending time with those close to her, Gomez has also been spending time working on her next album, and recently revealed via her Instagram Story that she had pretty much completed it. She also recently shot a music video for DJ Snake’s new single. The music collaboration also features female rapper Cardi B.

today was so fun A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 24, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT

“Being creative and doing her art always makes her feel her best so that is a big focus now too. She is really throwing herself into her career and her next album and that’s helping to take her mind off Justin too,” the source continued.

Part of putting herself first also includes “working out a lot and eating really healthy,” and by accomplishing a better sense of self, Gomez will then hopefully be “ready to prepare herself for the next love of her life”.

Getting over someone can be difficult at times and there have been multiple rumors swirling around that Gomez was secretly hoping that Bieber and his fiancée will never actually make it down the aisle. Sources have claimed that the “Same Old Love” singer believed for the longest time that she would be the one to eventually become Mrs. Justin Bieber.

“It’s not an overnight change though, there are times that it’s still a struggle for Selena to keep her mind off Justin and to deal with his sudden engagement with Hailey. But her new focus on self-care, with the goal of making herself healthy and strong again so that when she meets her next boyfriend, she will be in a good place, is really working. She’s moving on from Justin and feeling good,” the source concluded.

Gomez has yet to publicly comment about Bieber’s engagement and it doesn’t look like she plans on doing so anytime in the near future.