Meghan Markle Wears ‘Daring’ Tuxedo Minidress A Month After Prince Harry Said No To A Tux With Pants

Meghan looked modern and chic in a "daring" tuxedo minidress when she headed out to watch "Hamilton" with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle hasn’t lost her sparkle, that’s for sure. She stepped out today in a very chic Judith & Charles black tuxedo minidress that had heads turning. The outfit, which cost $595, has a very formal top with a low neckline that the Duchess chose to flaunt, as she didn’t wear a shirt underneath. The skirt was fairly short, easily showing off her slender legs as she wore matching heels. Meghan also wore her hair up in a mid-bun, along with tiny hoop earrings.

People suggested that the outfit is “daring,” and it is certainly more modern than other outfits that we’ve seen Meghan wearing since she became part of the royal family. The Duchess also sported some dark eye makeup, some pink lip gloss and pink blush. Judith & Charles is a Canadian brand, which is a great nod to her Suits days. The Duchess’ shoes were from Paul Andrews, and she also had a gold box clutch, according to the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a suit ensemble in a navy blue hue, with a white shirt and matching tie.

Just a month ago, we heard that Prince Harry said “no” to Meghan’s idea of wearing a Stella McCartney tuxedo during her travels to Australia, detailed the Cut. While the outfit would have been on-trend and classy, royal protocol prohibits Meghan from wearing pants. So perhaps this tuxedo minidress outfit is a nod to an alternative tuxedo outfit with pants, which ironically might have covered more skin.

Even so, Meghan’s desire to wear a tuxedo wouldn’t make her the first. After all, Princess Diana was spotted several times wearing a tuxedo and pants, including during a Genesis concert in 1984 and during a charity event at Wembley Stadium in 1988, reported Hello Magazine.

But even so, Diana’s son Harry wasn’t going to allow it for Meghan. A source even said that “Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a Royal.” Not to mention, Meghan stepping out in pants so early on in her new royal role could have caused quite a stir, not just with the public but with the Queen.

Regardless, during the charity performance of Hamilton, Meghan was spotted with a huge smile on her face. And royals fans were glad to see her and Harry too, considering that this was their first public appearance in over a month, thanks to their summer vacation.