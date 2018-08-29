Kim Richards Warns Denise Richards ‘Watch Out For A Couple Of The Girls’ On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The 'RHOBH' veteran joked about the addition of a new Richards in her absence.

It wouldn’t be The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without two women named Richards on it. While RHOBH veteran Kim Richards won’t be appearing on the upcoming ninth season of the Bravo reality show, her sister Kyle will, and so will newcomer Denise Richards.

Kim, who is set to appear on WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her now ex-boyfriend Wynn Katz, told People she is at a “peaceful” place in her life and is happy “not having the negativity” as she focuses on being a doting grandmom to her 20-month old grandson, Hucksley. While Richards clarified that she hasn’t completely ruled out a future return to the Bravo reality show, for now, she is content with her life away from the bickering Housewives.

“I didn’t say that I wouldn’t [come back], I’m just saying I don’t miss the drama and arguing. But who’s to say that we couldn’t go on and stir up a little something. It does feel good to leave it at that. The season before, going on here and there a little bit was okay. Last year when they called, I was just like, ‘Yeah, no.’ “

Richards added that she is supportive of all newcomers on the show, including Denise Richards, the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen who is by far the biggest name the reality show has ever landed.

“I don’t know her, I’ve just seen her, but I felt like, ‘Okay, so I didn’t come back, so [bring on] another Richards. Add it to the list.’ I think she’s beautiful and I wish them all the luck.”

Kim Richards issued a similar sentiment when talking to reporters at the recent Marriage Boot Camp premiere. Fox News reports that Kim joked about the show hiring yet another Richards in her absence but added, “I think it’s going to be an exciting year for them.”

Kim did have some words of wisdom for Denise, who previously starred on the 2009 reality show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated.

“It seems like she’s already done reality,” Kim said. “I don’t think she really needs any advice. Just watch out for a couple of the girls.”

Richards didn’t elaborate which “girls” she was referring to, but Real Housewives fans may recall she routinely butted heads with Lisa Rinna she was on the show.

Denise Richards will join Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards on the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

You can see Kim Richards on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars when it premieres Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on WE TV.