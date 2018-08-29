Kim Kardashian Says She Had To Bribe Daughter North West To Wear Yeezy Sneakers

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids seemingly don’t care about their parents’ success. The couple’s oldest daughter, North West, doesn’t even want to wear her father’s line of Yeezy sneakers.

According to an August 19 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter this week to reveal that she had to “bribe” little North to wear a pair of Yeezy sneakers out of the house.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she lied to her daughter, and told her that the shoes were glow in the dark in order to get them on her feet. However, Kim won’t have to fib for much longer. After she told North that the shoes would glow in the dark, Kanye got inspired and is now planning to release a line of shoes that really do glow in the dark.

“Fun Fact – I was bribing North to wear her butter 350’s by saying they glow in the dark. However, she made me turn off the lights to test it. She caught me lying but Kanye was on speaker phone & said don’t worry I will make them,” Kim Kardashian tweeted, adding a laughing emoji.

Kardashian revealed the funny story just after Kanye West had announced via Twitter that he couldn’t wait to release the glow in the dark line to his 350 collection. The neon colors will fit right in with Kim’s new neon obsession, as she’s been spotted wearing bright colors, rocking neon wigs, and even driving neon cars, all summer long.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, her taste in footwear isn’t the only thing that may be changing for North West. Rumors are flying that Kim and Kanye’s oldest child may be getting yet another little sibling in the near future.

Reports are circulating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have one embryo left, which is a boy, and that they may decide to have it implanted in a surrogate very soon.

Recently, Kim opened up about the possibility of welcoming baby No. 4 with Kanye, saying that they haven’t decided on anything official at the moment.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Kim Kardashian said when asked about having another child. “I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true, but I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know. We start filming Season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show, but as of now, no,” Kim added.