Pippa Middleton Shows Off Baby Bump In Red Bikini While Babymooning In Tuscany

Pippa was spotted wearing a bright red bikini while babymooning in Tuscany.

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are enjoying a nice babymoon in Tuscany right now, and Pippa was spotted looking fabulous in a red bikini. She showed off her baby bump in the basic two-piece, as she was photographed smiling while rubbing some sunscreen onto James’ back, detailed Pop Sugar. Pippa wore her hair back in a low bun, and sported some sunglasses. James wore a pair of bright blue swimming trunks, and squinted a bit in the bright sunshine.

It’s not too surprising that Pippa’s baby bump is looking so big, since she’s likely to give birth in the next few weeks, according to Page Six. Until she and James welcome the baby to the world, it’s a mystery whether it is a boy or a girl. The baby will be the cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Not a bad set of relatives to have, considering Prince George is the future King of England.

The couple is staying at Il Pellicano, and the hotel’s Instagram page boasts some jaw-dropping scenery, reported Elle. Beach chairs are set up in tiers along the blue-and-green waters for guests to enjoy some sunbathing, and the yellow-and-white striped towels in the Instagram pic are the exact same ones seen in the photo of pregnant Pippa. Other photos of the hotel show a beautifully manicured outdoor area with plenty of places to lounge, a pool, and of course spectacular views of the water.

Sources have said that Pippa and James are keeping things “extremely low-key,” which is certainly the best way to approach a babymoon. After all, her sister Kate Middleton and Prince William headed on their own babymoons when Kate was pregnant. During one of the babymoons, the couple opted to visit Mustique and stayed at an exclusive resort, described People.

The Middletons have apparently been going to Mustique for years. Fans of the area say that “You feel like you are in another world… It’s like being in paradise.”

For Pippa and James, the idea was to find someplace relaxing, beautiful, and of course private.

When Pippa and James finish up their vacation, they may be heading back to their renovated home in west London. She was seen directing movers with a ton of new furniture that the couple ordered, including beds and even some decorative pieces, said Hello Magazine. It’s likely that the whole family is getting more and more excited, considering that Pippa is reportedly due to give birth sometime in October.