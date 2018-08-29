Fans Slam Kim Kardashian For Dressing Daughter North In Triangle Bikini Top

Kim Kardashian is under fire for her latest Instagram post.

While most of the time fans are happy to see photos of Kim Kardashian’s three kids on her Instagram feed, her latest post has many fans divided. In the photo posted to her page, Kim’s daughter North West is seen sporting a yellow triangle bikini top. The 5-year-old wears her dark locks slicked back while she appears to have an inquisitive look on her face.

Just behind the youngster is Kim, who looks at her daughter’s direction while she also sports a high ponytail and a face full of makeup. The photo appears to have been taken during the family’s recent trip to Miami as Kim seems to be wearing her infamous bright pink body-hugging Chanel jumpsuit.

In less than just an hour of posting the photo to her account, Kim has already amassed 613,000 likes in addition to 3,200 comments. Many of the comments from Kim’s followers are from outraged fans who think that North’s suit is way too inappropriate for someone her age to be wearing.

“I wouldn’t want my daughter in a two piece JUST because there’s weirdos watching and it looks too grown. In this case, the two piece is even too small.”

“Why would you even think it’s appropriate for your daughter that young to wear a bikini,” one more wrote.

“She’s too young to be wearing little string bikini s. We don’t let our kids be kids. Something wrong with your morals if you can’t manage to understand,” another follower wrote.

But, of course there were also a few fans who had a different view of North’s suit, calling it innocent while slamming the people who though otherwise.

“Anyone even commenting on Norths bikini is just a CREEP. This pic is adorable & innocent.”

“To everyone who’s complaining about north wearing a bikini..ITS A FREAKING BIKINI OMG when i was her age i also wore a 2 piece y’ll just need to calm down shm,” another chimed in.

It does not appear as though Kim has replied to any of the backlash that she has received from her followers. But then again, Kim is no stranger to becoming the center of controversy, especially for photos that she posts on social media. As The Inquisitr reported a few days ago, it was another photo on her Instagram feed that recently had her followers annoyed.

In the photo in question, Kardashian is donning high-cut “thong” underwear and fans are able to see the reflection of her derriere in the mirror. Many fans commented on the photo, mom-shaming Kim for wearing something so sexy when she’s the mother of three.

“You are no doubt beautiful I suspect you are also a kind person as well,” one follower wrote. “With that being said, I’m surprised at this very revealing pic especially considering you are the Mother and role model for your children.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday evenings on E!