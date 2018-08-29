Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Attend ‘Hamilton’ Musical In London

The royal couple enjoyed date night while raising funds for Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in style to enjoy a special performance of Hamilton, the smash-hit musical that continues to wow audiences across the globe. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the show in London at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Beyond enjoying a glamorous and public date night, the couple had another purpose as well. The event was a fundraiser for one of Prince Harry’s charities, Sentebale.

The dapper pair appears in a post on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. The account is the “official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace.” In the photo posted Wednesday, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dressed sharply for their night on the town. The post received over 100,000 likes in two hours.

The post is captioned, “Raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale with @HamiltonMusical. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend a special gala performance of @HamiltonWestEnd, in aid of @Sentebale’s vital work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.”

In the Instagram photo, fans get a glimpse of the royal couple’s understated and elegant accessories, which include cufflinks for the prince and dainty gold earrings for Markle. Prince Harry is dressed in a trim navy blue suit with matching skinny tie.

According to People Magazine, Duchess Meghan is wearing a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles, with heels and her hair in a chic bun. Markle also carries a sparkling black box clutch purse in her hand. The duke and duchess were guests of honor at Wednesday’s performance, alongside Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The powerful trio met the cast and crew of the London performance on stage as well.

Huffington Post reports that Sentebale is a charity established by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho over a decade ago. The organization helps youth affected by HIV in the southern African countries of Lesotho and Botswana. The special performance raised funds with $25 to $130 tickets, along with a charitable donation.

Prince Harry also raised money for Sentebale in July by playing in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England. Meghan Markle also attended the event, which raised over $1.3 million for the charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just returned from a vacation with the queen and royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The couple will be headed to Australia in October.