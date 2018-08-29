Watch Miami Marlins Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Interleague Clash Online

The Boston Red Sox look to complete a brief, two-game series sweep of the lowly Miami Marlins in an interleague MLB game at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox, while they continue to boast the best record in Major League Baseball, managed to avoid their first four-game losing streak of the season with a wild win on a walk-off error against the Miami Marlins in an interleague contest in Boston Tuesday, The Miami Herald reported. On Wednesday, the Red Sox will try to parlay that victory in which they blew two leads only to come back in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error by the Marlins’ JT Riddle, into a new winning streak when they meet the Marlins again in an interleague game that will live stream from Fenway Park.

The Red Sox now hold a 6 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East in the MLB standings, with a record of 91-42, while the Marlins are merely hoping to build some momentum heading into next season, with only 53 wins and 80 losses as they occupy the cellar in the National League East.

While the Red Sox await the return of Cy Young favorite Chris Sale from the disabled list, though the date of his comeback remains unknown according to CBS Sports, they send another lefty to the mound in former Cy Young winner David Price, who faces the Marlins on Wednesday.

Lefty David Price takes the mound for Boston on Wednesday. Jim Rogash / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox Wednesday night game in Boston, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 37,000-seat Tropicana Field or 5:35 p.m. Central Time, 3:35 p.m. Pacific, on Wednesday, August 29.

Price comes into the game on a roll, with wins in his last five decisions, with the team winning all eight his most recent starts, according to Baseball Reference data. Price has not absorbed a loss since a July 1 start against the New York Yankees.

In the advanced metrics category, Price’s WAR (Wins Above Replacement) number of 3.8 is his highest since his Cy Young winning season of 2012 when Price was still a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, per BR.

The Marlins counter with 25-year-old rookie righthander Trevor Richards, who has had a rocky MLB debut season, per BR, posting a 4.23 ERA and a 3-7 record coming into Wednesday’s game.

Marlins rookie Trevor Richards will face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Sox-Marlins showdown at no charge.

Another way to watch the Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox series finale live stream for free is to use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, which charges a $29.99 monthly subscription fee but also comes with a seven-day free trial. That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee if the trial is cancelled within the weeklong period — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Wednesday night Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.