‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 30: Billy Faces Temptation!

An unexpected blast from the past tempts Billy.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 30 bring temptation for Billy as Ashley puts her trust in the wrong person. Plus, an unexpected guest surprises Mariah and Sharon.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) puts a plan in motion behind Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) back, according to She Knows Soaps. Although he assures Ashley that he won’t do anything to tempt Billy (Jason Thompson) back into gambling, he has other ideas. In that vein, he makes a date with Billy’s gambling nemesis Sinead (Lira Kellerman.) Because of his sleuthing, he’s found out she owes a significant debt, and Kyle offers to clear it for her if she gets Billy to gamble, bet, and lose big.

Of course, Ashley’s convinced that Billy will mess things up some other way, and for some reason, she trusts Kyle when he promises not to move forward with tempting Billy with his addiction. Billy could end up surprising everybody, though, and just say no… but this is Billy Abbott, after all.

In that vein, Billy faces temptation when Sinead goes for broke trying to reel him into a game of poker. He stands his ground firmly saying no despite all the tricks she tries to lure him. Perhaps Billy gained some renewed willpower after his recent brushes with disaster. Also, he and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) seem to be working well, and him falling back into gambling would mess that up big time. It’s possible that he’ll be able to resist the urge to bet it all and win big.

Should these four be worried about Rey? #YR pic.twitter.com/aI7ZZq7ziR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 29, 2018

Finally, guest visits Sharon’s (Sharon Case) unexpectedly. After she decides to paint the town red, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) who’s always been unlucky in love, ends up at home. She has Kyle’s private investigator trying to find news on Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), but so far there’s no word. It’s so bad that Sharon managed to convince her daughter that Tessa just left her instead of breaking up because going is more comfortable.

However, word of an intruder on their property shocks Sharon and Mariah, and after a short investigation, the person turns out to be Tessa. Why she ended up being targeted as an intruder remains a mystery. Also mysterious is the fact that she’s back in Genoa City without Kyle’s private investigator finding any details about her. Plus, why did she ignore all of Mariah’s calls and texts?

It seems like something’s up with Tessa, but perhaps now that she’s back in town, Mariah will finally get some truth out of her. She’ll have to if they expect to have any type of relationship in the future.