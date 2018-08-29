Ariana Grande Dons New Tattoo Inspired By Favorite Anime Film

The tattoo itself holds a deeper meaning behind it.

If Ariana Grande fans were looking for another reason to love the pop star even more than they already do, the inspiration behind the new, giant tattoo she just got might just do the trick, as it pays tribute to the main character of her favorite anime film.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Grande, 25, debuted a rather large piece of new ink on her forearm via her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Anime fans might recognize the image of the girl on the “God Is A Woman” singer’s forearm as it is Chihiro, the protagonist of the 2001 anime film Spirited Away.

It turns out, Grande and her fiance, Pete Davidson, 24, are “huge fans” of the film and the “Pete Davidson” singer even took to her Twitter last week to make a reference about it.

“Pete and I just ate like the parents from Spirited Away,” Grande tweeted.

Since then, the tweet has received over 80,000 likes and has been retweeted a little over 8,000 times.

Even if some fans aren’t into anime and have never even heard of Spirited Away, they still might understand why the “R.E.M.” singer chose to honor the film’s main character by getting her tattooed on her body, as there is a deeper meaning behind it.

Spirited Away tells the story of 10-year-old Chihiro, who must find a way to free not only herself, but her parents as well, after they become trapped in a spirit world. Her task is made even more difficult when she discovers that her parents were turned into pigs by way of a witch’s spell.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for. To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl,” Grande wrote of the character.

Grande herself has had to overcome some pretty life-altering experiences that have added to her overall “growth” as a person, beginning with the May 2017 suicide bombing after her concert in Manchester, England, which resulted in over 20 people losing their lives. She made the brave decision to continue on with her tour afterwards and later honored the victims by getting a bumblebee tattooed behind her ear following the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Grande recently released her fourth studio album, Sweetener, and all of her hard work paid off as the album reached No. 1 in the country. One of the tracks on Sweetener titled “Get Well Soon” was written in dedication to the Manchester bombing.

The “Goodnight N Go” singer also took a life-changing leap of faith in her love life when she and Davidson became engaged in June after only a few weeks of dating.

For these reasons, it is understandable why Grande would feel such a strong connection to Chihiro as the character is seemingly a depiction of Grande herself.