Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Being Torn About By Busy Schedules, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seemingly hot and heavy all summer, but their now their summer romance may be in jeopardy.

According to an August 29 report by Radar Online, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmon’s relationship is being torn apart by the fact they both have very busy schedules, and things are only about to get worse for the pair.

Sources tell the outlet that Kendall is busy filming the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in L.A. with her entire family, while Ben is busy living in Philadelphia, where he is training with his team, The Philadelphia 76ers, before the upcoming NBA season starts.

The insider reveals that Ben Simmons schedule is hectic at the moment due to his NBA duties, and endorsement deals. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner’s reality TV show and modeling will also be keeping her busy.

“Aside from starting NBA training camp, Ben’s been celebrating his rookie of the year status and making appearances all over the country. He is also required to make other appearances because of the endorsement deals he has in place. Ben’s schedule is tight like glue and when he does have the little spare time he’s allowed, he tries to make time for his girlfriend,” one source stated.

“Kendall told Ben from the get-go that her schedule and obligation to KUWTK run her life and she gave him the opportunity to jump ship. He didn’t, but they are both aware that their relationship may suffer because of the length of time they won’t see each other,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons joined Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson for a couples vacation to celebrate the end of summer. The pair headed to Punta Mita, Mexico, where they were spotted having fun in the sun, and lounging by the pool.

Khloe and Tristan may soon be in the same boat as Kendall and Ben. Tristan will have to return to Cleveland for the start of the new NBA season, and Khloe will likely be obligated to film Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also has her Good American clothing line to run.

However, Khloe Kardahian and Tristan Thompson have something that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons don’t, and that’s a child to raise together. The couple welcomed a daughter, True, back in April, just as reports about the NBA star’s cheating were being revealed. So, it seems they be spending more time together in the coming months than Kendall and Ben.