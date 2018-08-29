Jamie Foxx Spotted At Katie Holmes’ Apartment In New York City As Relationship Quietly Continues

Talk of a split seems to be fully behind Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx as he was seen quietly leaving her New York City apartment building this week

Despite numerous rumors of a split a couple of months ago, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx seem to be going strong with their quiet romance. The two rarely share anything publicly about their relationship, but he was just spotted in New York City having visited her place. What’s the scoop?

People shares that this week, Jamie Foxx was seen in New York City at Katie Holmes’ place. As is usually the case, they were careful not to be photographed together. Even though they were seen leaving her apartment building in NYC separately, it seemed quite clear that they had been spending time together. Both Katie and Jamie were dressed casually and wore sunglasses as they departed her building individually.

As the Daily Mail details, Jamie and Katie both left her apartment building at around the same time, even though they walked out separately. Katie was carrying just a purse over her shoulder, while Jamie seemed to have a couple of duffel bags with him that suggested he would be traveling. Later, Holmes was spotted alone walking through a park and it seems likely that Foxx was flying back to his home in Los Angeles.

Katie and Jamie first prompted rumors of having a romantic relationship with one another after being spotted together in the Hamptons in 2013. However, they have always been incredibly private about the status of their romance. Earlier this summer there was buzz that they had been talking about marriage, but they supposedly then split and soon reconciled. However, Katie’s representative dismissed those rumors as being false.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoyed a beach outing in Malibu, California, last week, where they weren't shy about packing on the PDA. https://t.co/BDJYgCJhmN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 6, 2018

Just a few weeks ago, Holmes and Foxx were seen together at a beach in Malibu. As the Inquisitr shared at the time, Katie and Jamie didn’t seem particularly concerned about hiding their romance this time. It’s too soon to know just how open and public the two stars will get as their relationship continues, and this latest sighting might suggest that they’re still feeling rather reserved about sharing too much.

It seems unlikely that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx will ever be the kind of celebrities who plaster photos of themselves together across their social media pages. In fact, she rarely posts much about daughter Suri on her Instagram page either. Katie and Jamie may have felt comfortable showcasing their love to a degree when spotted at the beach in Malibu a few weeks back, but all signs point toward Holmes and Foxx maintaining a fairly low-key, private profile as a couple going forward.