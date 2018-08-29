Rumored ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Confirms She’s Filming, Shares Photo Of Kailyn’s ‘Fired’ Producer

Cheyenne Floyd shared an image taken during an interview segment.

Cheyenne Floyd has seemingly confirmed she will be part of the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG, despite the recent addition of new cast member Bristol Palin.

Weeks after politician Sarah Palin’s daughter began filming, Floyd, who previously appeared on MTV’s The Challenge and Are You The One?, posted a series of photos on her Instagram page in which she was seen filming an interview segment with JC Cueva, the former producer of Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry.

“Interviews,” Floyd wrote in the caption of her photos, along with another message that read, “Savage.”

OK! Magazine shared screenshots of Floyd’s posts with readers on August 29, revealing Floyd has reportedly joined Teen Mom OG with Corey Wharton, who has also appeared on a number of MTV shows.

While both Floyd and Wharton have connections to MTV, they weren’t teenage parents, which has many fans and followers of the series confused about why the network would add them to the show. Fans were also confused by the addition of Palin to a show with an “OG” title that signifies “original girls.”

Last week, after MTV chose to release a sneak peek at the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG which featured only Palin, Radar Online claimed both Floyd and Wharton were upset that they’d been left out.

“Corey believes MTV is shutting out their family,” a source told the outlet on August 22.

According to the report, Floyd and Wharton hadn’t yet shot their promotional images at the time the clip was released but were scheduled to do so this past Monday, August 27 in Los Angeles. The outlet also said MTV was planning to start promoting the show with all of its returning and new cast members in mid-September.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported on Cheyenne Floyd and Corey Wharton’s addition to Teen Mom OG in June.

“It’s official,” the source said. “The only way this doesn’t happen is if Cheyenne or Cory backs out, but contracts have likely already been signed so it’s highly unlikely.”

At the same time, the outlet shared comments made by Catelynn Lowell in regard to the news of a potential new cast member.

“They can’t [bring in another girl to our show] because we’re the OG’s, the original girls,” Lowell said on an episode of Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast. “If you do that, it won’t be the original girls anymore.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 premieres on MTV on October 1 at 9 p.m.