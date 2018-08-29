Kim Kardashian Displays Flat Tummy, Blonde Hair In New KKW Beauty Images

Kim Kardashian is showing herself in a brand new light. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted some new promo pictures from her latest KKW Beauty line this week, and the photos are stunning.

According to an August 29 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian dons long, wet, blonde hair in the photos as she wears glittery leggings. The mother-of-three also shows off her toned abs as she rocks a metallic one shouldered crop top.

The light behind Kim is iridescent, and she’s got on a full face of makeup to match the colors seen the in the background. She has a light coating of shimmering polish on her nails, and a bronzed glow to her skin.

#UltralightBeams is coming back!! On friday, 8/31 we’re coming out with 3 new shades (peach, pink, lavender) and relaunching 3 classic shade favorites (rose gold, bronze, iridescent). Sign up for @kkwbeauty launch updates at KKWBEAUTY.COM,” Kardashian captioned the glowing photo.

Kim Kardashian first launched her KKW Beauty line in June 2017. She started with contour kits and moved to her crystal perfume scents. Since then she’s branched out with many different products, and spent most of the summer promoting her Kimoji scents, which included peach and cherry.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian recently opened up about her new toned body, revealing that she had been working with a body builder for the past year in hopes of achieving a more toned, cut look and gaining muscle.

Kim told E! News during a recent interview that she works out for an hour and a half every single day, and that she is serious about continuing to work on her health in fitness.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim stated.

In addition, Kim Kardashian revealed that she has lost 20 pounds since she started her weight training, adding that she currently only weighs about 116 pounds, and that she is feeling really “good.” However, she claims that she didn’t see results right away, and that she has to stick with it for quite awhile before she finally started to look more lean