‘Mr. Robot’ Will End After Its Fourth Season

Cable network USA has revealed that it is wrapping up its critically-acclaimed drama Mr. Robot upon the conclusion of its fourth season, currently scheduled to air sometime in 2019. The final season will be expanded, giving the show 12 episodes to create a suitable finale for the well-received production, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

One factor for ending Mr. Robot is the skyrocketing career of its star Rami Malek. Malek has gone from a relatively unknown commodity when the show launched in 2015 to a bankable star. Malek will be expecting an Oscar nomination for his upcoming performance of Freddie Mercury in the upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody, which is already generating rave reviews. Malek received an Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series after his performance in Mr. Robot. The cast also features Christian Slater, who has received several Emmy nominations for his role on the show.

The creator and showrunner of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail, released a statement addressing the ending of the show.

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following. Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life. Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans. Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you. — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) August 29, 2018

Disappointed fans will at the very least have a 12-episode final season to wrap up the intricate story of Mr. Robot when it eventually does begin in 2019. Originally rumors had the fourth season to be the standard eight episodes, while Esmail was still contemplating a potential fifth season.

Production for the final series has not kicked off yet, currently scheduled to begin in the winter, meaning that fans will have more than a year wait for new episodes after Season 3 wrapped up in December 2017.