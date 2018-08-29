NFL Trade News: New York Jets Trading Teddy Bridgewater To New Orleans Saints

The Saints may have just found their quarterback of the future.

Drew Brees seems ageless at times, but he can’t stay under center for the New Orleans Saints forever. Many have often wondered who will end up taking his place for the Black and Gold once it is time to hang up the cleats, but that question may have finally been answered. With just one game remaining in the 2018 NFL preseason, the Saints have acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the New York Jets.

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke from the official website of NFL that the Saints are getting another quarterback to add to the back-up mix.

Trade of Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints is expected to involve draft picks. And with Bridgewater headed to Saints, Sam Darnold now looks to be Jets opening-night starter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

