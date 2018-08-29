‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska DeBoer Welcomes Her Third Child, Shares Name And First Photo

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have welcomed their new baby and the 'Teen Mom 2' stars seem to be doing well

Teen Mom 2 fans have been waiting and watching for news that Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her husband Cole DeBoer had welcomed their new baby to the family. Chelsea has been sharing plenty of baby bump pictures throughout her pregnancy, and her social media followers knew that her little one would be arriving soon. The reality television star has now given birth and she took to Instagram to share the scoop.

Chelsea Houska shared via Instagram that baby Layne has arrived. The photo that the Teen Mom 2 star shared shows her new little girl sleeping, wearing a white onesie, with a gorgeous knitted hat and big bow on her head. In this initial post, Chelsea didn’t share any additional specifics regarding exactly when Layne made her arrival, other than that she arrived on Chelsea’s birthday.

Cole DeBoer shared the same photo of Layne via his Instagram page, wishing his “sweet perfect wife” a happy birthday as he noted that she’d just given their family the “beautiful blessing” of delivering Layne. He said he’s so in love with their family, and it looks like both Teen Mom 2 stars love that their baby was born on her mama’s birthday.

As Hollywood Life notes, this is Chelsea’s third child, her second with husband Cole. Her first child, Aubree, is from her previous relationship with ex Adam Lind. Aubree is now eight years old and Chelsea and Cole’s son Watson is 19 months old.

Chelsea and Cole shared the news that they were expecting via Instagram posts last March and People details that they did already know that they’d be welcoming a baby girl. The Teen Mom 2 star had just shared a baby bump update via her Instagram Stories earlier in the week, noting that she was 38 weeks along. Early on, Houska had said that the pregnancy was a breeze. However, more recently it was clear that Chelsea was definitely feeling over it as the third trimester progressed.

Teen Mom 2 fans will be anxious to get more scoop on baby Layne’s arrival and cannot wait to see photos of the newest DeBoer addition with big brother Watson and big sister Aubree. The Instagram posts revealing that Layne had arrived quickly went viral on social media, with Chelsea’s announcement getting more than 400,000 likes in less than 45 minutes.

Congratulations to Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and the whole family on the baby’s arrival! Teen Mom 2 fans are thrilled to see the news about Layne and can’t wait to watch it all play out in upcoming episodes.