Colton Underwood Goes Commando—And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fans Go Crazy

Bachelor Nation has a lot to say about Underwood's underwear situation.

Colton Underwood is definitely an open book. The Bachelor in Paradise star has dropped his biggest reveal yet—and even his girlfriend didn’t see it coming. The 26-year-old reality star, who opened up to the world about his virginity during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, has now revealed that he doesn’t wear underwear except for spandex when he works out.

In an ending sequence on Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise , which you can see below, Underwood told fellow cast members Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt, and yes, new girlfriend Tia Booth, that he never wears underwear because he finds it to be restrictive. Loch hilariously chimed in that she feels the same way about socks.

Colton Underwood’s underwear revelation had Bachelor in Paradise fans buzzing. Some fans tagged the former NFL player “Commando Colton,” while others said the hilarious segment was the best part of the show. Tia’s face alone after she heard the news was priceless. But hey, at least he doesn’t wear tighty whities.

Bachelor in Paradise fans took to Twitter to chime in on Colton’s super personal reveal, which he made while wearing white pants, by the way. Underwood himself posted to Twitter to tell his mom that America now knows his secret, and to sweetly apologize to her for his latest reality TV bombshell.

You can see some of the tweets about Colton Underwood’s underwear situation, or lack thereof, below.

Now America knows….I don’t wear underwear ????????‍♂️ sorry mom — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) August 29, 2018

Colton: I don’t like to wear underwear it’s restrictive.

Astrid: that’s how I feel about socks. Honestly the post credits are the best part of #BachelorInParadise — ???????????? (@emkayenzee) August 29, 2018

Colton just lost his opportunity to become a Calvin Klein underwear model.#BachelorInParadise #Colton #BIP #BachelorNation — The Chris Harrison Show (@chrisharrisontv) August 29, 2018

If Colton doesn't want to wear underwear, that's one thing, but he should refrain from wearing white pants when he does so. That's just asking for trouble. #BachelorInParadise — Rick Torres (@RickTorres6970) August 29, 2018

Maybe Bachelor in Paradise fans should have picked up on the fact that Colton has a disdain for drawers. When he was on The Bachelorette, Colton was offended by fellow suitor Jordan Kimball flashing his shiny gold underwear, calling the stunt “disrespectful.” Now we know why.

Hot dogs and kisses! #BachelorInParadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 28, 2018 at 6:00pm PDT

Colton’s non-undie news comes just one week after Tia’s pal Raven Gates made a terrifying threat to him if he ends up breaking her bestie’s heart. Raven told her pal she doesn’t think Colton’s actions always line up with his actions, and she urged her friend to use her “God-given woman intuition” when moving forward in her relationship with him.

“If this ends badly, I’m gonna cut his penis off, and he can’t ever lose that virginity,” Raven said of Colton, per People.

Colton may want to reconsider that underwear thing—just in case.

You can see Colton Underwood delivering his underwear reveal in the Bachelor in Paradise ending sequence below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.