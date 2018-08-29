‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, August 29: Phyllis Nearly Outs Herself To Sharon!

Phillis's misstep raises Sharon's suspicions.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 29 brings uncertainty, a quest for justice, and nearly spilled secrets to Genoa City.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) almost spilled the beans about her and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) night of passion to Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights. They discussed Summer’s (Hunter King) “vacation” and the fact that Phyllis and Summer needed some time apart. Then, their conversation progressed to the fact that Phyllis knew that Nick had pretended to be J.T. to expose Victor (Eric Braeden). Sharon was shocked that Nick told Phyllis himself, and she wondered when they’d even been together.

Phyllis quickly covered and said they were discussing Summer when the topic arose. She kept things somewhat vague, and Sharon may have bought it. Then they acknowledged Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) impending breakdown along with the fact that parenting young daughters can have some stressful moments. Phyllis advised Sharon to wait until Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) grows up.

Speaking of Victoria, she happened across Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) at the Dive Bar. He recognized her from the Internet, and, of course, the photo he’d snapped of her moments before. Then, she joined her parents at the Club, and she and Victor had some tense moments when he criticised her for being late. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) covered for her, and Victor apologized and asked Victoria to stay for dinner. He even called Abby (Melissa Ordway) to invite her.

Meanwhile, Nate (Brooks Darnell) tried to convince Devon (Bryton James) to exercise. Devon declined. Nate told Devon he’s wrong to be so one minded, but Devon said he only wants justice for his dead family. Nate asked Devon how he’d feel facing his future without both Hilary and his sister, but Devon hadn’t thought that far ahead. Then Abby showed up at Devon’s penthouse and berated him for his bitterness. She lectured Devon on the importance of family, but Devon insisted that he’s only doing what Hilary and his baby deserve.

When Abby arrived at the Club, they enjoyed a meal together and agreed to let bygones be bygones even though Abby wouldn’t give Victor any Dark Horse secrets. Rey showed up, and Abby introduced him to the family as Arturo’s (Jason Canela) brother. Victor questioned Abby about her intentions with Arturo, and then Victoria left. When Nikki followed her, Victoria snapped at her to leave her alone. Nikki saw that Victoria is crumbling.

Later Victor ran into Devon at the Dive bar, and he gave Devon his sympathies over Hilary. Devon opened up to him about Lily’s (Christel Khalil) trial, and Victor expressed that he thought she’d made a tragic mistake. Ultimately, he told Devon that it was his own choice to make to forgive Lily or not.

Finally, Sharon, Phyllis, Victoria, and Nikki met up at Crimson Lights where they realized they all know Rey. Of course, that little nugget nearly sent Victoria off the deep end. Then Abby showed up and casually mentioned that Rey had asked about J.T. the other day too, which further convinced Victoria that everything was about to go south.