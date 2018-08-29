‘General Hospital’ Fall Spoilers: Ryan’s On The Loose, Kim Shares A Shocker, And Laura Returns

What do 'General Hospital' spoilers reveal about this fall's storylines?

Fans of General Hospital will be seeing encore episodes airing on ABC the rest of this week and on Labor Day, but new episodes kick back into gear on Tuesday, September 4. Everybody knows that there is great stuff to come next week, and now some spoilers about the fall storylines ahead are starting to emerge too. What can everybody expect?

SheKnows Soaps shares the latest General Hospital spoilers about where things are headed in Port Charles. Viewers now know that Kevin was keeping his evil twin Ryan locked up at Ferncliff, but Ryan’s now about to escape and wreak havoc on Port Charles. He believes that he has unfinished business in town and things are about to get hairy.

Genie Francis is returning as Laura this fall, and she’ll obviously be involved in this Kevin and Ryan situation. General Hospital spoilers have revealed that she’ll be connected to another big upcoming storyline as well, and some fans speculate that this could be tied to the mystery Cassadine man who snatched Cassandra away from her kidnappers.

Oscar started having a seizure at Sonny’s house and Jason rushed to help him. General Hospital spoilers note that Kim will be feeling overwhelmed as plays out, and she may soon have to reveal a stunning secret.

Jason has some advice for his nephew, West Coast. But what does Oscar need help with? Tune into a brand-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/u7RsvqnQ3x — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 28, 2018

Whatever this secret is comes during the episode airing on Wednesday, September 5, and the same show is said to leave Drew feeling bewildered. That makes it sound as if some kind of twist about Oscar might be on the way and this could get interesting.

This fall, Margaux will grow increasingly intent on taking Sonny down and General Hospital spoilers suggest that she’ll cross a line to make it happen. Sonny is facing difficult decisions over what to do to help his father Mike and viewers will see Michael’s struggle over the loss of Jonah continue.

What about Brad and Lucas’ adoption? As viewers saw on Tuesday, the baby’s birth mother was missing as the court hearing started and Julian had made an attempt to interfere with her decision to disrupt the adoption. This fall, Brad’s guilt will overwhelm him and fans will be curious to see how long it takes for the truth about the baby really being Jonah to emerge.

Brad and Lucas ready themselves for the outcome of their custody battle with Wiley's birth mother. An emotional, new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/DZ2EPVIUyz — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 28, 2018

There’s more to come with Ava, Kiki, and Griffin, and General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers will see a lot related to Drew, Jason, and Sam this fall too. During Tuesday’s episode, Nina was stunned to hear that her mother Madeline had supposedly died in jail. The look on Valentin’s face as he comforted Nina told fans that there are twists ahead on this front and there should be good stuff to come as he tries to find the truth about her daughter.

Elizabeth and Franco are supposed to finally tie the knot this fall, but new General Hospital spoilers indicate that they’ll soon face another obstacle. A family crisis is ahead and Friz fans will certainly be frustrated by whatever is on the horizon. There’s a lot coming up with the Anna, Finn, and Cassandra storyline too, and teasers detail that this will pave the way to a larger mystery of some sort.

The short hiatus that viewers are facing this week has fans frustrated, but General Hospital spoilers hint that the action ahead will be worth the wait. Stay tuned for additional teasers heading into the fall and tune in to ABC on Tuesday, September 4 to see what comes next.