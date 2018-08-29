Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Agrees To Record Breaking 4-Year, $134 Million Deal With The Packers

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will be staying with Green Bay for the long haul. The Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year contract extension with the superstar quarterback worth $134 million, according to tweets by Ian Rapport of the NFL Network.

Over $80 million in compensation will be paid to Rodgers by March 2019. Putting pen to paper on Wednesday, the quarterback nets a $57.5 million signing bonus. Thanks to his extension, by the end of 2018, he will receive $69.9 million, according to Rapport on Twitter.

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $134M, source said. He gets more than $80M by March. A huge first year payout for their star — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

James Jones added that the two-time MVP Quarterback will receive over $100 million in guarantees. Just before the news broke, Adam Schefter said Rodgers’ new deal is expected to be the largest in NFL history.

Rodgers was the highest player in the league when he signed a five-year, $110 million extension with the Packers in 2013. He was set to enter the regular season with only two years left in the contract, pushing Green Bay to take care of the MVP with a new deal.

Talks between Rodgers and the Packers led to major stories during the offseason because of the minimal years left in his previous contract. Although 34-years-old, Rodgers is still one of the premier players in the NFL and Green Bay’s struggles without him last season resounded their need to retain him for a long time, and that they did with a four-year contract.

Without their star quarterback, the Packers ended their season with a lower record and wishing Rodgers could play again.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is signing his name to his 4-year contract extension as we speak and when he does, he’ll net a $57.5M signing bonus. By the end of 2018, thanks to his $134M extension, Rodgers gets $66.9M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

The new contract ensures there will be no distractions throughout the season, when Rodgers could have been scoping out a new team.

BREAKING ???? The #Packers and 2-Time MVP QB @AaronRodgers12 have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $33.5 million in new money…plus incentives per year…He gets over $100 million in guarantees. — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

Entering the NFL in 2005, Rodgers quickly became the heart and soul of the Green Bay Packers. He led the team to a championship in Super Bowl XLV where he also won MVP as quarterback. Within his career, Rodgers holds a 94-48 overall record as a starter, passing 38,502 yards with 313 touchdowns and 78 interceptions for a 103.8 passer rating. His high passer rating and touchdown to interception ratio, ranks as the highest in NFL history.

Rodgers holds one of the best careers for any quarterback in history, still at the top of his game with no signs of slowing down, it is difficult to tell his age on the field. Just last season he put up a league-leading 40 touchdowns with only six interceptions, driving Bears fans crazy once again.

Arguably, the superstar is the best player in the league, leaving the Packers to pay him well to stay, hoping for another ring.