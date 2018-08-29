Watch PAOK Vs. Benfica UEFA Champions League Playoff Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Portuguese giants Benfica could miss out on the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in nine years with a loss or 0-0 draw to Greek side PAOK.

Portuguese giants Benfica, last season’s second place finishers on the Portuguese Primeira Liga Table — which ended a streak of four titles in a row — travel to Greece where they will be desperate for a road win over Greek Super League champs PAOK, per Football Database, or face missing out on the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2009, in a match that will live stream from Thessaloniki.

Egyptian international Amr Warda came off the bench for the Greek side in the first leg last week in Lisbon, drilling home a 76yh-minute equalizer, Goal.com reports, to allow PAOK a 1-1 draw with a precious away goal in their pockets — meaning that a POAK win by any score, or a 0-0 draw, sends the 36-time Portuguese top-flight champions packing. A 1-1 draw would send the tie to extra time and, if no result is achieved after the additional 30 minutes, penalty kicks.

The goal was Warda’s first in Champions League play. And a win or 1-1 draw would give the reigning Greek titlists their first-ever Champions League group stage berth, according to FanSided. Warda is expected to get the start on Wednesday, but PAOK Manager Razvan Lucescu is expected to play a highly defensive strategy in hopes of going through on a scoreless draw.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s PAOK vs. Benfica UEFA Champions League Playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at 29,000-seat PAOK Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Wednesday, August 29. In the United States and Canada Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 3 p.m., noon in the Pacific time zone. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, and also at 8 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time in Portugal.

United States international Keaton Parks will be in the Benfica side, but will likely remain on the bench for the PAOK matchup. But it remains possible that Parks cold see action, as Benfica enter the contest missing Eduardo Salvio and Sebastien Corchia, as well as, perhaps most crucially, Brazilian striker Jonas who led all goal scorers in the Portuguese league last season, as the SL Benfica site notes.

But attacking midfielder Pizzi, coming off five goals in his last five match as Goal.com reports, will figure in the side and may prove much needed if Benfica are to secure another group stage appearance.

Watch highlights of the first-leg match in the PAOK vs. Benfica UEFA Champions League Playoff qualifier in the video below, courtesy of B/R Live.

To watch the PAOK vs. Benfica UEFA Champions League Playoff matchup live stream online from Estádio da Luz, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the PAOK vs. Benfica showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

Another way to watch the PAOK vs. Benfica UEFA Champions League Playoff showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Champions League Playoff match live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of PAOK vs. Benfica by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Portugal TVI will stream the match.