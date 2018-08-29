‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Juicy Relationship Scoop After Reunion Show Pre-Taping

Which 'Bachelor in Paradise' couples are still together as of the taping of the Season 5 reunion show?

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise has been packed with drama already. As Tuesday night’s episode ended, several couples seemed to be looking pretty solid despite some shockers playing out with others. The finale doesn’t air for a couple of weeks yet, but gossip guru Reality Steve says that the reunion show just filmed and he’s got plenty of spoilers about what went down. Which couples are still together and which ones have called it quits?

Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have already shared some details regarding the engagements ahead in the Season 5 finale as well as the couples who have continued to date post-filming. As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper get engaged, as do Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. As of the reunion show taping, apparently, both couples are still engaged.

While not engaged, Reality Steve says that Joe Amabile and Kendall Long are still dating, and that’s the case for Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch, too. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that, apparently, Annaliese and Kamil Nicalek were still dating heading into this taping. However, he broke up with her in front of the audience as the reunion show taped and this didn’t go over well with those in attendance.

Fans will surely be curious to see if there’s any drama related to Leo Dottavio after his explosive appearance this week. Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that there really wasn’t anything about Leo addressed during the taping, but he was there.

Considering how volatile Leo has seemed and the swirling allegations of sexual misconduct that have come out recently, it may be for the best that he wasn’t front and center for this one. Dottavio has been tweeting up a storm since last night’s show aired, and it looks likely based on his approach that the network will be done working with him at this point.

Reality Steve once again confirmed that post-filming, Tia Booth and Colton Underwood remain friendly, but they aren’t dating. In fact, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that they’ll call it quits on camera and both head home in one of the next couple of episodes. It also seems that Nick Spetsas and Chelsea Roy are seeing one another, though it may not be very serious.

People had been wondering if ABC would announce their next Bachelor lead during this Paradise reunion show. However, it seems that the network didn’t say anything about that. Filming is slated to start in mid-September, and last year they didn’t reveal their decision about casting Arie Luyendyk Jr. until September 7 when they shared the scoop on Good Morning America.

Chances are that ABC will follow a similar path this time too when it comes to an official announcement. While things could change, Reality Steve still thinks they’ll probably go with either Jason Tartick or Blake Underwood from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season and he says his gut says Jason will get it.

There may be some other pairs still together at this point, like John Graham and Olivia Goethals, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that there won’t be much focus on them during the reunion show. There’s still a lot of great stuff on the way over the next few episodes and the Season 5 reunion show should be an interesting one to watch.