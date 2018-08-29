Luann De Lesseps Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body As She Strikes Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time

Luanna de Lesseps has a lot to celebrate these days.

First and foremost, the reality star recently struck a plea deal following her drunken arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, last December. According to People, Luann will luckily avoid facing jail time as part of a plea deal. The reality star was arrested on charges of battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication, all of which she pleaded guilty to in hopes of getting a lesser sentence.

And instead of spending time behind bars, the 53-year-old will instead be sentenced to one year of probation as well as 50 hours of community service. As part of the deal, the Real Housewives of New York City star must also attend at least two AA meetings a week. Additionally, she must attend at least one Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and for the year of probation, she is unable to consume any drugs or alcohol.

One other stipulation of the deal was for Luann to write a letter of apology to Deputy Steven O’Leary, which she has reportedly done already. And as news of her plea deal is made public, Luann seems to be living her best life following her second stint in rehab. Yesterday, the reality star gave fans a glimpse of her incredible bikini body in a series of Instagram photos.

In the first of the pair of photos, Luann stands on a boat as she poses between two glass windows. Her bikini body is on full display in a barely there bikini. The bottoms of the bikini are white and tie at the sides, showing off the Countess’ long and lean stems. The top of the bikini features a white polka dotted pattern while it is primarily black.

To go along with her boating look, de Lesseps wears a long, gold necklace as well as a white fedora and a pair of oversized sunglasses. The second photo of the two shows Luann in the same, sexy bikini but this time, she is sitting in the driver’s seat of the boat.

So far, the images have gained the RHONY star a ton of attention with over 6,500 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments. Many fans congratulated her on the plea deal while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing bikini body.

“You’re so BEAUTIFUL and rockin the hard body!”

“Your body is perfect!!! Omg! Your spot on a true beauty,” another fan wrote.

“You are the captain of your own destiny! You look amazing,” one more chimed in.

Hopefully, Luann is truly on the road to recovery.