Study Shows That People Who Decorate Early For Christmas Are Happier

Many have a problem with Christmas decorations going up too early, but what if they improve your mood?

There are many people who are not happy with how early Christmas decorations end up on store shelves, but it is possible that retailers may know something that others don’t. In all likelihood, the retailers are simply looking to jump-start their holiday sales, but buying your Christmas decorations and putting them up early may actually benefit you. A study now shows that those who decorate for the festive season early are usually happier people.

Each year, social media is filled with those who are not happy with Halloween decorations going up in the summer. Fast forward a couple of months and those same people don’t want Christmas decorations up before Thanksgiving comes to an end in late November.

Others don’t really care and they will simply decorate whenever they please and have Christmas decorations up the moment Halloween is over. It gives them almost two full months of wreaths and ornaments and trees and lights and carols to get everyone around them in the festive spirit.

Christmas almost always makes people happy, but could having the decorations go up early make you even happier? A study does reveal that those who get the trees out and string the lights around the house a couple of months early will end up having bigger smiles on their faces.

According to UNILAD, the premature Christmas decorating is something that could entirely change a person’s mood for the better. Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown said that decorating early simply helps prolong the excitement of the Christmas holidays.

“Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect. “In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood. “Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!”

Decorating early for Christmas could also be a way of some people making up for past holidays that were not so good for them. They may not have enjoyed Christmas as much as a child and simply want to fix that in their adult lives.

The Journal of Environmental Psychology also states that Christmas decorations could act as a warm invitation to neighbors and others. If someone sees that your house is decorated for the holidays, they could see it as a welcoming gesture and want to communicate more.

So, if you happen to see someone decorating really early for Christmas, don’t rain on their parade and tell them it is too soon for the trees and lights. Let them enjoy the happiness and joy that comes with singing Christmas carols a couple of months early or seeing the star lit up on top of their tree each night. If there is something that can make people happier in a world of stress and anxiety, there’s no reason to take away their bows and ribbons and twinkling lights.